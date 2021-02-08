Ozark resident Steve Maples will join the Missouri Veterans Commission.
Governor Mike Parson announced nine appointments to various boards and commissions on Feb 4, including Maples’ appointment. The Missouri Veterans Commission is a state agency with a mission to aid veterans by providing information on special rights afforded to veterans and their families, and to try to assist veterans in accessing their benefits through state and federal government.
Maples currently serves as a court security officer for the City of Ozark Municipal Court and as a deputy sheriff in the Reserve Division of the Christian County Sheriff’s Office. Previously, he was the director of the Springfield Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
Maples was also a member of the Missouri Army National Guard for 29 years before retiring at the rank of master sergeant. Maples is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Restore Hope, among others.
Maples received several honors and awards for his service, including the Aircraft Crewman Badge, three Army Commendations, two National Defense Service Awards, and Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary medals. Maples holds a bachelor of science in business and criminal justice from Tarkio College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.