For the second time in two years, Ozark voters said “No,” to a proposed internet sales tax on out-of-state purchases.
Voters denied a 2.375-percent use tax proposal by a vote of 1,206-857. The “No” votes took 54.49 percent of the overall vote.
Ozark’s use tax proposal had the endorsement of the Ozark Chamber of Commerce, Show Me Christian County economic development group and a political action committee called the Love Ozark Committee.
The proposal also had its critics. Businessman Kyle Estes, who owns multiple commercial properties in Ozark, put up signs that read “More tax is not the answer. No use tax.” His opposition, he said, was because he wants Ozark’s government to be more accountable with the funding it presently brings in from sales tax.
Estes cited some examples of places where he doesn’t feel Ozark’s leaders acted in the best interest of taxpayers, such as the approximate $432,000 that the city spends on interest and payments for undeveloped land in downtown Ozark, Estes said he isn’t against the Ozark community, but opposes some decisions that have been made.
“It seems as though leadership in the community has been seeking to vilify anyone that has a difference of opinion on this issue, but I firmly believe that you can love your city and still want accountability for taxpayer dollars,” Estes said.
At a rate of 2.375 percent, the use tax would mirror the sales tax that people pay at cash registers when they shop in person at any retail store in Ozark. It would apply to purchases the Ozark residents make on the internet from vendors located outside of Missouri.
The state of Missouri requires online retailers to collect a use tax, which is 4.225 percent. Several cities that surround Ozark, including Nixa, Springfield and Willard, have use taxes.
In April 2018, voters in Ozark turned down a similar use tax question by a vote of 611-516.
The Ozark Board of Aldermen approved a budget for 2019 with slightly more than $3 million expected to be generated by a 1-percent general sales tax. Ozark also generates about $520,000 from its property tax levy, plus $1,170,450 from a 3/8-cent transportation sales tax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.