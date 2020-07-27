The 20th running, or swimming, of the Sertoma Duck Race will not take place until 2021.
The CCCC Sertoma Club announced the postponement of the Sertoma Duck Race Festival, which was set to take place Aug. 21-22, to 2021.
The 2020 Sertoma Duck Race festival was rescheduled earlier in the year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It typically takes place in June, and is now scheduled for its 20th edition June 18-19, 2021.
In the Sertoma Duck Race, thousands of spectators purchase raffle tickets to “adopt” rubber duck race participants. The ducks then race along the waters of the Finley River as thousands of spectators look on from the eastern bank at Finley River Park in Ozark. The first 15 ducks to cross the finish line reward their owners with prizes.
Sertoma Duck Race Festival Chairman Bradley Jackson confirmed the decision to call of the August event on July 27.
“Following consultation with local authorities and the uncertainty of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it was determined postponement of the event was in the best interest of the health and welfare of our community,” Jackson said. “The Sertoma Duck Race Festival committee and the CCCC Sertoma board of directors have already started the planning of the rescheduled date for 2021, and will work to make sure that the event is by far the biggest event for our community and the most profitable for our local charities.”
The grand prize for the 2020 Sertoma Duck Race was a Chevrolet Blazer from Ozark Chevrolet. The event benefits Care to Learn Ozark, Children’s Smile Center and the Dogwood Ranch.
