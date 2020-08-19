Part of Highway 14 in western Ozark will close over a long weekend, which will also impact drivers planning to travel from Highway 65 to Nixa.
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced plans to close Highway 14 from North 25th Street west to Fremont Road, so that contracted work crews may install a large box culvert across the highway at Fremont and replace pavement at the 25th Street intersection. The closure will start at 9 p.m. Friday, March 25, and last until 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31.
North 25th Street is the road with the stoplight intersection that serves B&B Theatres, Mitchum Jewelers, Southern Bank, a Mercy clinic, Big Whiskey’s in Ozark and other businesses.
No signalized detours are planned. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes, such as North Street and/or Longview Road.
July 6 marked the start of a project to widen West Jackson Street, or Missouri Highway 14. Jackson Street will be widened to five lanes from a western end at 32nd Street to the eastern end at the Finley River Bridge.
The work will come with some additional lane closures, traffic shifts and slow-moving traffic as the work progresses, according to MoDOT. The entrances to certain businesses and some side streets may also be closed temporarily.
Highway 14 will have two through lanes in each direction and a center turn lane when construction work is finished. It will include widening of the intersection at Highway 14 and State Route NN, which is partially funded through a cost-sharing agreement with the city of Ozark.
Traffic signals and sidewalks will be improved along the Jackson Street corridor as part of the project.
Work is scheduled to wrap up by July 2021. The project will cost a total of $9.3 million, and the contractor is Emery Sapp and Sons of Columbia.
The western edge of the project at 32nd Street is a “Y” intersection near Fremont Road where Highway 14 curves to the northwest. What is known as the Finley River Bridge is just west of the Jackson Street three-way intersection with Third Street, where Highway 14/Business Highway 65 curves to the south.
Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.
Elsewhere on Highway 14, work is happening in Nixa on the western side of the highway from Estes Street, which is just west of the U.S. Highway 160 and Highway 14 intersection, to Westminster Drive, which is just west of the Highway 14 intersection with Nicholas Road. The first piece of highway to be widened measures about 1.3 miles.
New turn lanes will also be placed at intersections such as Nicholas Road, Truman Boulevard and Tiffany Boulevard. There will be traffic shifts as work occurs, but according to MoDOT, two lanes of traffic will be open throughout most of the work.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the east side of the Nixa Highway 14 project costs an estimated $9.4 million.
A second phase, a western corridor widening project, will cost $8.4 million, bringing the total cost of work on Highway 14 in Nixa to about $17.8 million.
At a glance
Highway 14 projects in Christian County
Highway 14: Nixa
-Widen Mount Vernon Street to five lanes
-Add turn lanes and drainage
-Improve sidewalks and traffic signals between Estes Street and Westminster Street
-Completion: Summer 2021
Highway 14: Ozark (west side)
-Resurface Third Street between Jackson Street and Hartley Street
-Resurface South Street from South Sixth Avenue to State Route W
Highway 14: Ozark (Jackson Street)
-Widen Jackson Street to five lanes from North 16th Street east to the Finley River Bridge
-Add sidewalks
-Improve intersection at Highway 14 and State Route NN
Completion: Fall 2021
