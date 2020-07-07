A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Sunset’s Georgetown Funeral Home, Georgetown, Illinois. Burial followed at Georgetown Cemetery. Local arrangements are under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Pearl Thompson, 84, of Nixa died June 28, 2020. She was born Sept. 25, 1935, in Indianola, Illinois, the daughter of Elie and Maude (Walden) Ramsey.
On Feb. 4, 1955, Pearl was united in marriage to Herbert “Herb” W. Thompson, who preceded Pearl in death on May 1, 2017.
Pearl was committed to her family.
Survivors include: her children, David Thompson and wife Cindy of Springfield and Anna Shields and husband John of Nixa; grandchildren, Matt Shields and wife Sarah of Nixa and Adam Shields and wife Amy of Clever; great grandchildren, Levi Shields of Nixa and Ashlynn and Aason Shields of Clever; her brother, Bill Ramsey and wife Barbara; and her sister, Jodie Cryer and husband Bill.
In addition to her husband, Pearl was preceded in death by her sisters, Carol Gold and husband Raymond, Shirley Ramsey and Barbara Geisert; and her brother, Carl Ramsey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.