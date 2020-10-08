A man is dead after being hit by a pickup truck near a Nixa intersection on Wednesday night.
At approximately 7:43 p.m. on Oct. 7, a man was crossing Highway 14 just east of its intersection with Main Street, when he was struck by a white Ford pickup truck. A person who witnessed the accident called 911.
The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to a Springfield hospital, where he died of his injuries. The pedestrian will be identified publicly once his family has been notified.
Nixa police reported that an officer was on scene within 10 seconds of being dispatched.
The pickup truck driver, also yet to be identified, is reportedly cooperating with an investigation into the accident.
“Nixa police are investigating what, if any, factors may have been involved, such as alcohol or speed. No charges are pending at this time, but the investigation is still active,” Nixa Public Information Officer Drew Douglas said in a statement to reporters.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Department of Transportation are assisting Nixa police with the accident investigation.
