Spokane's boys basketball team opened SWCL play with a 90-64 whipping of Galena on Tuesday.
Spokane guard Sam Shuman exploded for a career-high 25-point performance.
The Owls (14-6 overall) matched their win total from all of last season, while handing Galena (14-5) its worst loss of the season.
Chadwick keeps winning
Chadwick's boys basketball team ran its winning streak to four games by picking up a 78-44 victory at Marionville.
The Cardinals, who moved from 10th to ninth in Class in this week's Class 1 rankings, upped their record to 16-1.
Ozark falls to Kickapoo
Ozark's girls basketball team had its winning streak end at four games while dropping a 69-50 decision to Kickapoo.
Sparta downs Crane
Sparta's girls basketball team opened SWCL play with a 66-54 victory against Crane.
Clever edged by Fair Grove
Clever's girls basketball team fell 53-48 to Fair Grove. It was the Lady Jays' third loss to the Lady Eagles this season.
Clever received 16 points from Jayleign Flood and 14 from Carly Simpson.
