Ozark’s volleyball team whipped Branson 25-18, 25-13, 25-16 Tuesday.
Hanna Vorhies recorded 14 kills to lead the Lady Tigers, while Kinsey McAllister had 14 digs and Ellie Schrader added 18 assists.
Nixa falls to Willard
After losing the opening match 35-33, Nixa’s volleyball team 25-15, 25-21 decisions and was swept by Willard.
The Lady Eagles received 40 assists from Sydney Golden, 15 kills and 10 digs from Jaycee Fixsen, two blocks from Taylor Golmen and one ace from Golden, Golmen, Fixsen and Rachel Janisch.
Lady Eagles win title
Nixa’s tennis team wrapped up the COC championship with a 9-0 victory against Neosho.
The Lady Eagles’ Arabella Cosgrove, Olivia Engelman and Jenelle Schmidly all won in singles 8-0.
Billings bows to Forsyth
Billings’ volleyball team lost 25-18, 25-23, 23-25, 25-10 to Forsyth.
Freeman finishes fifth
Ozark’s Elizabeth Freeman posted an 82 to place fifth at the Pearson Tounament at Horton Smith Golf Course.
Ozark was third with a 349 and Nixa seventh with a 376.
In addition to Freeman, the Lady Tigers received an 87 from Georgia Fraser and an 89 from Maddie Greenlee.
Nixa’s Mia Farrar was ninth with an 86.
