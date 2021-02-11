Students attending Tiger Paw Early Childhood Center may be small — age 5 and younger — but they are learning big things. Ozark Early Childhood Director/Principal Laura Eakins said preschoolers are in the midst of their biggest developmental growth.
“Early childhood education provides the foundation to prepare children for their future,” Eakins said. “Preschool is more than learning your ABCs and learning numbers, it focuses on the whole child, developing the necessary skills to be successful in school and life.”
The staff at Tiger Paw works to support the whole child, providing early interventions that can have powerful effects on individual achievement while addressing all areas of development. Tiger Paw is a starting point for families who may not know where to go when it comes to getting their child started in school.
Children who live in Ozark School District may be eligible to attend one of the early childhood preschool programs, and can participate in a free preschool screening. Slated for March 22-26, screenings are open for children who will be 3 years old on or before July 31, and children who are 4 years old. To schedule a preschool screening appointment, call (417) 582-5992.
Research shows investing in children early has long-lasting benefits. Early childhood education helps children improve social, emotional, language and adaptive skills, which are necessary for kindergarten readiness.
Fast facts
What: Tiger Paw Early Childhood Center Preschool Screening
When: March 22-26
Who: Children who live in Ozark School District ages 3 (on or before July 31, 2021) and 4
Why: To see if your child is eligible to attend an early childhood preschool program
Cost: Screenings are free
How: To schedule an appointment, call (417) 582-5992
What to bring: Child’s immunization record; child’s birth certificate or legal proof of name and age; proof of residency, such as a utility bill
