Coaches sometimes honor their seniors on ‘Senior Night’ by inserting them to the starting lineup, if they aren’t already starting. If Nixa coach Evan Palmer follows that tradition this season, he will start exclusively seniors.
“There’s enough of us to field a whole team, which is crazy,” said Abby Harrison, one of 11 seniors for the Lady Eagles.
Palmer is optimistic he has the best senior class of any team in southwest Missouri and that the seniors can allow Nixa to make another run at COC and District championships.
“It’s such a great group,” Palmer said. “Some of them have been playing together for 13-14 years. It’s amazing to see them still playing.”
“I’ve known these girls my whole life. It’s been a journey,” Kaya Cocanougher said.
In addition to Harrison and Cocanougher, the seniors include Kelsi Moore, Madelyn Wilcox, Bailey Reynolds, Elena Mende, Lexi Rapert, Ashlynn Stoneberger, Gracie Kindell, Emma Light and Katie Kamies.
While some of the seniors first played with each other when they were in kindergarten, most of the group became teammates when they were 7 years old.
“We got together with the Nixa Soccer Club and have been playing together ever since,” Moore said.
The group has remained fairly intact over the years.
“There were some of us who tried to quit. But the friendships we built over the years is so strong that we wouldn’t allow that to happen,” Cocanougher said. “One of us did quit, but she came back because we were telling her we missed her and we wanted her to come back and play with us.
“It’s a fun group,” she added. “We do stuff on the weekends and have sleep-overs even when we’re not in-season.”
“We’re a determined group and we’re very passionate about soccer,” Moore said. “We love the game.”
Naturally, the seniors know each other’s personalities well and each other’s playing tendencies.
“That gives us a special bond and connection,” Harrison said. “We know where each other is going to be on the field. We play very well together.”
Harrison, Reynolds, Stoneberger and Kamies will continue their soccer careers at the college level.
“A lot of girls don’t stick with their sport throughout high school and not all of them are going on to play college soccer,” Harrison said. “But all of us want to be here and care about soccer a lot.”
Moore added the seniors have appreciated having the juniors as teammates for many years, as well.
“The juniors have been with us for a while, too,” she said. “We all have a good relationship with each other.”
“Our seniors have done a great job of bringing in the juniors and sophomores,” Palmer said. “The seniors aren’t sitting around with a big ego thinking how great they are. They’re making sure (the newcomers) are a part of the team.”
The seniors essentially went from being sophomores to seniors, having missed out on their junior season due to COVID-19 wiping out the spring sports season a year ago.
Harrison and other seniors are adjusting to suddenly being leaders.
“I feel I have more control over the team, but not like dictating,” Harrison said. “I feel like if I encourage a teammate to go get the ball, they won’t take offense to it.”
The Lady Eagles are out to add to the program’s long line of success that includes seven COC championships and seven District titles over the past 11 years.
Nixa is off to a 3-2 start, having suffered losses over the weekend to Liberty and Park Hill South. Upcming, the Lady Eagles have a matchup with Kickapoo, as well as the Kickapoo Shootout next week.
“We’ve got to put our minds to it. It’s the game we’ve all played for years and we all love it,” Cocanougher said. “If we don’t let senioritis catch up to us, we’ll be just fine.”
