It is time for the Christian County Library to hit the refresh button. Starting May 21, the library will begin to reintroduce in-person services when book drops open. Drive-through and curbside services will begin May 26.
Following best practice guidelines and recommendations from our public health officials, we will be reintroducing services in phases so that the safety of staff and our community is a top priority. We know these past few weeks have not been easy and greatly appreciate the community’s support and patience.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, May 19-20, staff will return to the branches for training. We are receiving shipments of masks, gloves, and additional cleaning supplies for staff, and we have created new safety procedures for receiving and lending materials, including proper sanitizing methods for returned library materials. Staff will also clean and prepare the library for patrons to return their library materials.
On Thursday, May 21 through Saturday, May 23, the Clever, Nixa, and Ozark branches will begin accepting returns of previously checked-out materials via their book drops.
The book drops will remain open from 10 a.m. till 6 p.m. at the Nixa and Ozark branches. The book drop at the Clever branch will remain open from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m.
Beginning Tuesday, May 26, all branch and county book drops are open for returns. Drive-through windows at Nixa and Ozark branches and curbside service at the Clever branch will also be opened, allowing patrons to pick up materials that have been placed on hold.
The drive-through windows at Nixa and Ozark branches will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Monday-Saturday). Curbside service at the Clever branch is available from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Patrons can continue to place materials on hold online or by calling the library.
For curbside services at the Clever branch, patrons are asked to call the branch at (417) 743-2277 before or when they arrive, and then stay in their vehicles as a library staff member places their holds on a designated book cart outside for pick up.
Following recommended health and safety guidelines, all materials must be returned to the book drops; we will not accept returns at the drive-thru windows. Returned materials will then be retrieved from the book drops and quarantined for 72 hours before being checked back into the library’s collection or placed on the hold shelf.
Due dates for all previously checked-out materials have been extended through the end of June, and any overdue fines are temporarily suspended. Additionally, the Friends of the Library will not be accepting material donations at this time.
More to come
For now, the library buildings will continue to remain closed. We will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and will reintroduce in-person services over the next weeks based on the recommendations of government and health professionals. There is much we do not know, but we look forward to resuming additional library services for our community.
Our extensive digital collection of books, magazines, streaming movies, and music services remains available 24/7 including several educational, news sources, career, and skills-based databases for learners of all ages.
While our doors have been closed, we have been working hard at home and behind the scenes to serve the community with online services and virtual programming. What is virtual programming? It is our way to connect and create an online community for patrons. Virtual programming offers fun and the flexibility to participate on your own schedule and in the comfort of home. Check out the virtual programming page for more information about how to participate.
For the latest library service updates and resources, please visit our webpage and our social media platforms.
