Ozark Booster Club 64th Annual Pro Rodeo results:
Bareback Bronc
Montana Duvall-73 points
Calf Roping
1. Tylen Layton-8.0
2. Ethan Hill-8.3
3.Clay Brown-8.4
4. RJ Straw- 8.8, Heath Young-8.8
Steer Wrestling
1. Laramie Warren-4.6
2. Cade Spencer-8.2
3. Toby Essick-10.8
Breakaway Roping
1. Kylee Carder-2.9
2. Sierra Sherrick- 3.2
3. Abby Lee-3.9
Team Roping
1. Brent Mibb/Casey Stipes-5.6
2. Reed Ridgeway/Tyler Hutchins- 7.1
3. Tony Lee/Tim Lee-8.2
4. Josh Trupp/Nick Jones-8.7
Barrel racing
1. Bailey Stuva- 15.894
2. Kendalyn Stueve-15.944
3. April Yeager-15.969
4. Brandi Sams-16.061
Bulls- No qualified rides
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.