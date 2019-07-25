Montana Duvall

Cowboys, cowgirls and broncos returned to the Ozark Booster Club Arena July 19-20, for the 64th annual pro rodeo in conjunction with the Christian County Livestock Show.

 Keith Hansen/Headliner News

Ozark Booster Club 64th Annual Pro Rodeo results:

Bareback Bronc

Montana Duvall-73 points

Calf Roping

1. Tylen Layton-8.0

2. Ethan Hill-8.3

3.Clay Brown-8.4

4. RJ Straw- 8.8, Heath Young-8.8

Steer Wrestling

1. Laramie Warren-4.6

2. Cade Spencer-8.2

3. Toby Essick-10.8 

Breakaway Roping

1. Kylee Carder-2.9

2. Sierra Sherrick- 3.2

3. Abby Lee-3.9

Team Roping

 

1. Brent Mibb/Casey Stipes-5.6

2. Reed Ridgeway/Tyler Hutchins- 7.1

3. Tony Lee/Tim Lee-8.2

4. Josh Trupp/Nick Jones-8.7 

Barrel racing

1. Bailey Stuva- 15.894

2. Kendalyn Stueve-15.944

3. April Yeager-15.969

4. Brandi Sams-16.061

Bulls- No qualified rides

