Robert Behrends

A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 1796 N. State Highway NN, Ozark. Burial will follow in Weaver Cemetery. Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Robert B. (Hoare) Behrends passed away Dec. 7, 2019, at the age of 88. The beloved son of Harry and Wilma Hoare was born in Pampa, Texas on Sept. 6, 1931.
He is predeceased by his loving wife Joan, whom he wed in 1960; survived by children Michael (and Tammie), Steven (and Anita) and predeceased Robert Blake; grandchildren Stephanie (and Jake) Brown and Michael Blake (and Victoria) Behrends; great-grandchildren Aaron, Makayla and Kallen; great-great grandson Greysen; sister Marcia Reynolds and family.
A Korean War veteran, Bob enjoyed spending time with Joan and his family on their farm; was an avid gardener; a founding member of the Christian County Elks Lodge No. 2777; and retired after a long career with the U.S. Postal Service.
Bob was devoted to the Lord and his church and is now reunited with his wife, Joan, in heaven.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in his name to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
