Robert “Shorty” Stanley Prewitt
Oct. 17, 1927-Sept. 19, 2019
No services are planned. Cremation was under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Robert “Shorty” Stanley Prewitt, 91, of Spokane, died Sept. 19, 2019. He was born Oct. 17, 1927, in Chestnutridge, the son of Alfred and Kathleen (Belk) Prewitt. Shorty graduated from Spokane High School in 1945. On April 24, 1948 Shorty was united in marriage to Dorothy Patrick. He graduated from SMSU in 1964.
Shorty was a deacon for Spokane First Baptist Church and Keystone Baptist Church. He loved going to Sunday School class at Spokane Baptist Church, even recently. It was very special to him. Shorty was a member of Gideons International for several years. At 34, he became president of the Missouri Teaching Association in Christian County. Shorty was instrumental in organizing and developing the Christian County Health Department in 1967. Shorty served as Christian County Circuit Clerk and Recorder from 1975-79. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Shorty also played fast pitch into his 40s.
Shorty is survived by his daughter, Wanda Rogers (Billy Parson); grandchildren, Patrick Rogers, and Cody Rogers (Arin); great-grandchildren Solomon, Mairi and Lucia; sisters Joan Ross and Joyce Hoffman; sister-in-law, Luella Stewart; a host of nieces and nephews; and his wonderful caregivers who were always at his side, Patty Clay, Marcella (Mary) and David Huffman, Melissa Mixon and Merita Sloan.
In addition to his wife, Dorothy, Shorty was preceded in death by his parents; son Robert Dwayne Prewitt; four brothers; one sister; parents-in-law Melvin and Walcie Patrick; brother-in-law Verlin Patrick; and son-in-law, Charles L. Rogers, Jr.
