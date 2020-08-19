A man in his late 60s becomes the second Christian County resident to die of COVID-19 since the first documented case of the disease on March 18.
The Christian County Health Department confirmed the death of a man who reportedly suffered from underlying health conditions when he was diagnosed with COVID-19. His identity has not been disclosed publicly at this time.
Christian County has had a total of 523 cases of COVID-19, 492 of which have been confirmed through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.
Eight Christian County residents are hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19 as of Aug. 19.
Joyce Gammon, 69, was the first Christian County resident to die of COVID-19 on June 16. She lived in Highlandville and was one of three persons in her family to become ill due to the novel coronavirus.
Another 189 persons are at home with what are considered active cases, which means they are experiencing symptoms or have been asked to quarantine in their homes following a positive PCR tests.
Because Christian County residents are tested through a combination of hospitals, clinics and private labs, health department officials say it is impossible to know how many Christian County residents have been tested for COVID-19.
According to the health department, the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to COVID-19. Distancing and hand hygiene are encouraged, as is the use of face coverings when it is not possible to be at least 6 feet apart from another person.
