An event that drew an estimated crowd of more than 10,000 people to Ozark in 2019 has been moved to avoid the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers of the Sertoma Duck Race announced that the festival will take place Aug. 21-22, 2020. Usually held in late June, the Duck Race weekend at Finley River Park also includes the Duck Waddle 5K and the popular Children’s Smile Center Balloon Glow.
The 2020 festival is a benefit for Care to Learn, Children’s Smile Center and the Dogwood Ranch.
This year will mark the 20th running of the duck race on the Finley River, in which about 6,000 rubber ducks will race upstream so that the fastest “lucky duck” can be plucked from the water at the finish line.
More information is available at http://www.4csertoma.com/sertoma-duck-race.html
