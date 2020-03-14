A quick look around the Christian County faith community shows many churches are still holding services, but most are altering their normal Sunday routines.
While some congregations are taking Sunday off or using the internet to hold worship services by proxy, the largest church in Christian County will be open for its congregation of more than 9,000 members.
James River Church, situated off of U.S. Highway 65 in Ozark, will hold services on March 15, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that has left other churches making alternative arrangements.
Rev. John Lindell, the lead pastor at James River, shared the news in a video posted to the church's social media accounts on March 13.
"I've had the opportunity to visit with community leaders, county leaders and health department officials. With their blessings, we're going to be having service at all of our James River campuses this Sunday," Lindell said.
However, Lindell did advise church members 65 and older, and churchgoers with compromised immune systems to stay at home.
"For the rest of James River, we would ask you to be here. It's going to be an important Sunday," Lindell said.
On March 13, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department advised organizers of any community events where 250 or more people would be attendance to voluntarily suspend or postpone such events. However, the advisory made a concession for religious organizations.
"Workplaces and schools are not considered part of that recommendation. Additionally, with church services already planned for the weekend, it is not the expectation of the health department that religious leaders cancel services. Instead, the health department is challenging faith leaders to think of creative ways to protect their congregations in the following weeks," a press release from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department reads.
As of March 14, the Christian County Health Department had not made any recommendations about event postponements. There has been one confirmed case of COVID-19 in neighboring Greene County, where a 20-year-old woman reportedly contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Austria. She has since been treated at a Springfield hospital and released into self-quarantine in a Springfield home.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Nixa will hold services, but announced it will not serve any refreshments and will implement "no-touch Sunday" policies for attendees.
At Selmore Baptist Church, Pastor Josh Hall asked anyone who is feeling sick or showing symptoms of illness to stay home, but invited healthy churchgoers to worship.
"For the most part, we plan to carry-on as normal. However, this is a very fluid situation, so please be aware anything on the church calendar is subject to last-minute change. As we move forward, we will follow the instructions/recommendations of public health officials," Hall wrote in a message to church members.
Ozark United Methodist Church Pastor Jacob Schneider had a similar message for his congregation in advance of Sunday.
"We are taking extra measures to clean and sanitize, will try and limit physical contact during service, will modify how we practice communion, amongst other things. I encourage you to use your best judgement in regards to attending worship," Schneider wrote.
Others are suspending services. Ozark Christian Church announced it will suspend all church services and meetings until further notice, as of March 14. Many other churches are taking a wait-and-see approach, encouraging members to check websites and Facebook pages frequently for service updates.
In Ozark, LifePoint church reduced its Sunday morning schedule down to two services. Lake Hills Church announced it will hold services, but shared links to a live streaming option for people to watch from home.
Lindell hinted that future services at James River Church, which brings visitors to Ozark from Springfield, Nixa and Taney County every Sunday and Wednesday, may be altered because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm not sure when we're going to be able to gather again," Lindell said in the video.
Editor's note: The churches mentioned in this piece were selected quickly through a quick search of Christian County's faith community websites. In short, it's what statisticians refer to as "convenience sampling." The churches named were not chosen based on any favor of one church over another. It would be an impossible task to account for every church in Christian County offering individual responses to the coronavirus. We suggest you do as many pastors are advising, and check your church's website and social media announcements frequently for the very latest updates.
