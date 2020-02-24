Funeral Services were held at Protem Church on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m. Visitation was at Whelchel Grace Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 21, from 5-7 p.m. Burial followed at Protem Cemetery.
Sidney Leon Coker, 78, was born May 23, 1941. At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 18, 2020, a very very good man passed away.
After talking to Sidney one time, you knew that you had met someone special. With his kind and gentle heart, he would listen to you with sincerity and give to you everything he had, not every thinking about what would get in return—just to help you out. You could be in complete shambles, and by the time Sidney was done, you would be pieced back together with a plan and be back to your old self, ready to take on life.
He was incredible like that. He was someone you respected, showed manners to and admired. The more you knew him, the more you liked him. As you realized that he took on his mistakes, owned them and then did what most people couldn’t do, which was learn fro them and make changes to make himself a better person. Every time, he would show how strong he was and overcome every challenge, just by making up his mind and standing dedicated to his decision. He was a role model/
Sidney’s work ethic was second-to-none, as he picked cotton in California, rode horses, took care of cattle in Minnesota, settled in Highlandville and took care of miniature horses at the Sundance Ranch for 30 years.
Sidney was loved and admired by everyone who knew him. He married Connie, and they had two children together, Marilyn Coker and Jason Coker. Sidney also had four step-children, Fern, Jimmy, Junior and Eugene; 14 grandchildren, including Jennifer, Ashley, Kristy, Betty, Billie Joe, Barbara, Janelle, Jonathan, Jimmy, Sammy Baker and Ronnie Baker.
