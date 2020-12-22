Sparta competed and won a grant package that could spruce up Main Street and bring the people of the community closer together.
Missouri Main Street Connection selected Sparta for a cost-sharing community empowerment grant that offers training, mentoring and technical help with revitalizing the historical commercial district along Missouri Highway 14 through the center of the eastern Christian County town of about 1,900 residents.
"This service grant offers an amazing opportunity to Sparta to bring the community together to preserve and revitalize the downtown district. We are excited to assist the entire community with this work," Missouri Main Street Connection State Director Gayla Roten said.
Missouri Main Street Connection is a not-for-profit organization that serves as a clearinghouse for information, technical assistance, research and advocacy for its member cities. It provides consultation, conferences, publications and trainings all designed around revamping downtown areas for economic growth.
The staff will meet with Sparta’s community leaders to evaluate existing and future needs of Sparta’s central business district. Leaders in Sparta will then take part in a series of training and mentoring sessions designed to help them meet their goals to revitalize the city.
Jenni Davis served two years on the Sparta Board of Aldermen prior to being elected mayor in April 2019. She learned about Missouri Main Street Connection through the Missouri Municipal League, and hoped aloud that Sparta could one day apply for a grant of its own. Two years later, it happened.
On a personal level, Davis has invested in Sparta’s Main Street, or Highway 14. She and her husband purchased a building and are restoring it in order to open a business.
The community empowerment grant is a 40-60 match, meaning that the city of Sparta will have to invest 40 percent of the cash for the services, which computes to about $20,500. In turn, Sparta will receive $30,800 in training and mentoring over the two-year life of the grant.
