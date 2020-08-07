The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced the promotion of a Sparta High School graduate who will supervise law enforcement on Christian County highways.
Chase A. Stallcup was promoted to the rank of sergeant and designated as the zone supervisor of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D, Zone 12, serving Christian County.
Stallcup was appointed to the Highway Patrol as a member of the 88th Recruit Class. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy in 2008, he was assigned to Troop I, Zone 4, Pulaski and Maries counties. On Nov. 15, 2011, he transferred to Zone 8, serving Laclede County.
On January 1, 2013, Stallcup transferred to Troop D, Zone 10, serving Webster County. On Feb. 1, 2017, Stallcup was promoted to corporal and remained in Zone 10 as the assistant supervisor. On Aug. 1, 2019, he transferred to Zone 12, Christian County.
Sgt. Stallcup graduated from Sparta High School in 2004. He holds bachelor’s degrees in criminology and psychology from Drury University. Stallcup is married to Jordan, and they have four children: Norah, Jaxon, Harlan and Evelyn.
