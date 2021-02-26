MANSFIELD — Laney Humble got to know Strafford’s Emma Mullings more than she would have cared for Thursday.
With Mullings face-guarding Humble, open looks for Sparta’s super sophomore were at a minimum in the Lady Troians’ 53-44 setback to the Lady Indians in the Class 3 District 10 final.
“We made eye contact about the whole game,” said Humble, who was held to eight points, or about one-third her 23.5 scoring average.
With that many points missing from its regular offense, little wonder Sparta couldn't keep pace with Strafford. The Lady Trojans, who averaged 63 points a night during their 19-9 season, put up just 25 points through the first three quarters. They fell behind by as many as 18 points.
Strafford was up 23-19, before closing strong in the first half to take a 28-20 halftime lead. For Sparta, there was a carryover effect into the third quarter, where the Lady Indians owned a 12-5 edge.
The Lady Trojans appeared to rush themselves at times in the first half, but came out much too slow at the start of the second half.
“In the third quarter, we got stagnant,” coach Josh Loveland said. “We stood around a lot and didn’t get a lot of movement. We got lazy and it buried us. It got us in a hole we couldn’t get out of.”
“We were thinking about the scoreboard and getting down about it,” Brynn Holt said. “We should have just played our game and not worried about the score.”
“We had full intentions to go, but did not come out like we should have,” Humble said. “I thought we had our heads down by being down 10 at halftime.”
Sparta’s offense for all of the third quarter was a three-pointer by Holt and a layup by Megan Brown. Holt and Brown both finished with a team-high 12 points.
“In preparation, I had told the girls, ‘Their defense is great and offense is going to be hard to come by for us. To get what we want, you’re going to have to step up to that challenge and execute,’” Loveland said. “But it felt like no matter what we were trying to do offensively, we weren’t able to get it done.”
Sparta has seen teams play a box-and-one in an effort to contain Humble. But Strafford didn’t try to be sneaky and played man defense all night.
“That’s a good, balanced team and a tough matchup,” Lady Indians coach Dustin Larsen said of Sparta. “We wanted (Humble) to earn everything she got and focus on the other kids, too. Our focus was to try to keep them out of the lane as much as we could and box them out. We wanted to protect that area. We wanted to keep them off the glass because they rebound well.”
Humble would have liked more open space along the perimeter.
“I don’t think we ever got in a flow offensively,” Humble said. “Their defense is really good. I think if we would have had more set plays with screens we would have had a way better chance to get open. They had screens left and right.”
Strafford (21-6) had eight 3-pointers. Mullings led the Lady Indians offense with a trio of treys in her 13-point night.
“At times, it felt like (points) were coming for them a lot easier than they were for us,” Loveland said.
The Lady Trojans felt Strafford’s post-season experience played a factor. The Lady Indians won their sixth straight District title and have won 37 straight post-season games over six seasons. Sparta hadn’t been to a District final in nine years.
“We’ve never been here before, so we were all a little nervous,” Humble said. “We were definitely nervous at school today. It’s a learning experience. We need to come back stronger and with higher expectations."
“I feel like my team is as good as that team. But that team has won five state championships in a row, that’s hard to overcome, no matter how talented you are,” Loveland said. “They have (post-season) experience. Their juniors have won two state championships and their one senior has won three. They’re used to big games like this, while we have very little experience in big games like this.”
“Since I woke up this morning, all I thought about was the game all day,” Holt said. “We were talking about how we were super nervous. We tried to lift each other up and talk each other through it.”
Sparta will return intact next season and Strafford will welcome almost everyone back, as well.
“I told the girls, ‘That team has only one senior, so next year if we’re in the same district, we’re going to have to run through nearly the exact same team,’” Loveland said. “We know where we need to get to get through a team like this.”
“Now we know what we’re up against,” Holt said.
Strafford 53, Sparta 44
SPARTA (44) — Humble 4 0-0 8,Roller 1 0-0 3, Fulton 1 1-2 4, Wilks 2 1-2 5, Holt 4 1-2 12, Brown 5 1-3 12. Totals 17 4-9 44.
STRAFFORD (53) — Compton 5 0-2 10, Jones 3 2-3 10, Comstock 1 0-0 3, Hess 1 0-0 2, Mullings 4 2-4 13, Walker 4 1-2 9, Chrisman 2 0-0 6. Totals 20 5-11 53.
Sparta 10 10 5 19 - 44
Strafford 14 14 12 13 - 53
3-point goals - Holt 3, Mullings 3, Chrisman 2, Jones 2, Comstock, Brown, Fulton, Roller.
