A Christian County husband and wife were each found guilty of endangering the welfare of a child after a September trial and an October verdict. A judge will sentence them in December.
A grand jury first indicted Robert T. Brown and Brenda J. Brown, both of Spokane, with one Class D felony charge each of abuse or neglect of a child and eight Class D felony charges each of first degree endangering the welfare of a child. The Browns were arrested May 21, 2018.
The couple stood trial from Sept. 8-10, 2020. On Oct. 19, Christian County Presiding Judge Laura Johnson found Robert Brown guilty on two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. The judge found Brenda Brown guilty on one count of the same crime. Defense attorneys objected to the use of children’s testimony and to the use of videos taken from interviews at Child Advocacy Center in Springfield.
The Browns are next scheduled to appear in court in Ozark for sentencing on Dec. 16.
Court documents state that the couple stands accused of choking a child and dragging her across concrete, while another child was allegedly isolated in the basement of a house and made to use a bucket instead of a toilet.
According to an indictment filed May 18, 2018, by associate prosecutor Kristen Tuohy, the charges stem from an incident that reportedly occurred May 15, at a home in Spokane. The documents say Robert Brown, 59, caused a 9-year-old girl to suffer injuries as a result of being placed in a chokehold, picked up and dropped on concrete and then dragged by her feet.
Robert Brown and Brenda Brown, 62, were also accused of failing “to maintain sanitary and safe living conditions” for seven different children, ranging in age from 3 to 14, according to documents. One child, 14, was allegedly made to stay in a basement and forced to urinate and defecate in a bucket, which the grand jury found constituted “unsanitary and hazardous conditions,” according to court documents.
The grand jury found that “the defendants knowingly acted together in a manner that created a substantial risk to the life, body and health,” of the seven children. However, the judge found Robert Brown not guilty on seven charges he was accused of, and found Brenda Brown not guilty on eight of her original charges.
Under Missouri law, a conviction of a Class D felony is punishable by up to a one-year sentence in a county jail, up to a seven-year prison sentence and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.