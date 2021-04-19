Sam Shuman squeezed his national letter of intent signing into a span of five days last week that also saw him and his Spokane teammates compete in three meets.
Shuman, a Class 2 state cross country champion as a senior last fall, signed to continue his cross country and track careers at Tennessee-Martin.
“They reached out to me during the middle of cross country season and I've been talking to them ever since,” Shuman said. “I went on an unofficial visit and it's a great environment. I think it fits me. I'm fortunate and blessed. Not everyone gets to play a sport in college.
“Being a full-time runner, I'm excited to see where I can be,” he added. “I'll even have the winter to focus on indoor track.”
On the eve of his signing, Shuman won the 3,200 (9:56) and ran the anchor leg of Spokane’s winning 4 x 400 relay (3:43) at the Spokane Invitational.
Shuman and the Owls suddenly have gone from being idle to being exceptionally busy. They started off this spring in quarantine.
“We missed our first three meets,” Shuman said.
Spokane started its season finally by competing in the Reeds Spring Relays two weeks ago.
Since competing, Shuman has been hindered by plantar fasclitis.
“I’m been having some foot trouble the last couple of weeks,” he said. “I took off a week and a half. My foot was really hurting at Reeds Spring. It's starting to feel better. But I'm definitely sore and trying to get back in the swing of things.”
Shuman, who also ran a leg in the 4 x 100 relay at the Spokane Invitational, was mindful not to push himself and chose not to run in the 1,600.
“I’m trying to preserve my body and not get any injuries,” he said. “I don't want to hurt my foot anymore and cause any stress on it. Coach (Jeff Mitchem) let us choose what we wanted to race in today. It's good to compete in other things, mix it up and have a little fun.”
Shuman’s goals this season include times of 4:20 in the 1,600 and 9:30 in the 3,200. He is looking forward to competing against runners from bigger schools at Willad’s Jason Pyrah Meet on Thursday.
“That’s a big met,” he said. “(Ozark’s) Gabe Bauer will be at Willard. I see him at the track at Ozark and would like to run against him.”
