Springfield is taking a “half step” to allow some business activity to resume, but a move announced April 21 doesn’t open up Springfield to all consumer traffic. Government and health leaders in the metro area continue their call for a regional response to COVID-19.
Stay-at-home orders in Springfield and Greene County have been extended to 11:59 p.m. on May 3, bringing Springfield into line with a statewide order from Gov. Mike Parson. However, Springfield is lifting some restrictions on businesses previously defined as “non-essential” under federal guidelines.
That means many Christian County residents are likely to return to work in Springfield in the coming days.
Springfield Mayor Ken McClure noted collaboration with “other Missouri cities and counties,” to move from response into economic recovery.
“We’re talking with colleagues in other cities, other great counties across this great state, as well as our state government to put in place plans for May 4, the first full phase in a road to recovery in Springfield and in Greene County,” McClure said.
It’s estimated that about 80 percent of Christian County’s population commutes into to Greene County for work, and that the commuter population may be even higher in Ozark and Nixa
Greene County Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon said he has had several discussions on an economic restart with Christian County Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips.
“It has been a matter of joint effort and collaboration across those jurisdictional lines,” Dixon said. “Even going forward, we will have more as we begin this phase.”
Dixon said he has also been in talks with other leaders from counties surrounding Greene. That collaboration, he said, helps governments keep their orders and their messages clear.
“It has been a great discussion, and quite frankly, we have made some modifications based on input we have received,” Dixon said. “All of us in the region want to move forward as a region to minimize confusion and a multiplicity of messages to our citizens.”
Springfield-Greene County Health Department director Clay Goddard said he is also collaborating with other health department leaders, including administrator Cindy Bilyeu in Christian County.
“We believe that as a region we should recover together, and to recover together, I think that means that we’re trying to navigate the same path,” Goddard said.
On April 20, Ozark Mayor Rick Gardner told the Ozark Board of Aldermen that his plans to extend a localized stay-at-home order for Ozark would be consistent with the orders issued by Ozark’s larger neighbor to the north.
“All of the decisions that we have made so far and will make in the future are going to be as much in line as we possibly can with Springfield and Greene County,” Gardner said. “We want to be uniform with them so as not to be confusing. Now, we may take some small deviations from that, but nothing from the health care side.”
Springfield Director of Planning and Development Mary Lilly Smith gave some examples of businesses that will be able to operate, at least somewhat.
“What the order does is allow any retail business, whether they were previously considered essential or nonessential, to take orders either online, or by phone or by any other method other than in person, and then provide those through delivery, through curbside or through shipping,” Smith said. “Examples of that would be florists, clothing stores, vape shops, cigarette shops, different stores like that will be able to take those orders and then provide them, as I said, either through curbside or through delivery.”
Personal services that put people face-to-face with clients will not be allowed in Springfield. That includes businesses such as hair and nail salons, barber shops, pet groomers, auto detailers and other work that requires employees to be close to clients.
Looser restrictions in Greene County will continue to be announced in phases, Dixon said. Mayor Gardner said the same would hold true within the Ozark city limits.
"We have to weigh public health versus economics, and that's what we're trying to do as practically and responsibly as we can," Gardner said. "I can assure you, we're not just going to open up Ozark. That would be disastrous."
As of April 21, Christian County had 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Seven of those are considered active. Greene County has 38 active cases, and its health department reports a total of 92 since the start of the pandemic. There have been seven COVID-19 deaths in Greene County, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Goddard reports that 75 residents are living under quarantine, down from a maximum of more than 300 people earlier in the pandemic.
“We cannot rush a return to normal,” Goddard said. “This illness is not gone from our community, there is still no vaccine, there is still no validated treatment, there is still disease circulating here.”
