Ready to get your hands dirty? The seed library returns to the Christian County Library for its fifth year. Beginning March 1, people from across the Christian County community can use their library cards to check out up to five seed packets to plant in their gardens at home.
These seed packets will be available through June 30, 2021, at the Clever, Nixa and Ozark community branch locations. When the Sparta Community Branch opens later this spring, a seed library will be available there.
Gardening is not only a fun way to be active and eat healthy food, but a method for improving stress reduction and overall mental health, as well as an extremely popular hobby.
“As families started more home-based hobbies, many area seed companies and garden centers saw an increase in competition for seeds of certain popular varieties,” the library’s Programming and Training Coordinator, Charlee Evans said.
Evans found out about the rise of the seed market while working with vendors to acquire seeds for the library collection. Having seeds available to check out at the library provides a new avenue of access to an otherwise challenging situation.
Ready to dig in? The seed library has seeds for more than 180 varieties of vegetables, herbs and flowers for gardeners of all skill levels. Whether you’re a first-time dirt digger or a certified master gardener, there is something for everyone. This year’s collection includes popular garden staples such as tomatoes, peppers and beans, as well as a few unique varieties like the Atlantic giant pumpkin, which has the potential to produce a whopping 1,000-pound pumpkin.
The world’s largest pumpkin grown to date was an Atlantic giant weighing in at 2,624 pounds.
“We would love to see a 1,000-pound pumpkin grown in somebody’s backyard, and it would be fun to see everybody’s gardening progress,” Evans challenges.
Whether you’re growing the next great pumpkin, a patch of tasty strawberries, or a healthy side dish, make sure to show off your progress. Track your gardening by submitting photos and updates about your plants to programming@christiancountylibrary.org. Towards the end of the growing season on June 30, those who submitted their gardening progress photos will be entered into a drawing for a $50 Amazon gift card.
Ready to participate, but new to gardening or not sure where to begin? The library can help. Check out one of the many gardening how-to books, eBooks and magazines, either in one of the community branches or digitally. The library hosts a beginning seed starting class led by the Greene County Master Gardeners on Tuesday, March 23 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. To register for your spot, visit www.christiancountylibrary.org/events.
The seed library is another way the Christian County library strives to provide services, events and resources to help our community learn and grow.
"We can’t wait to see everybody’s progress this growing season. We are rooting for you," Evans said.
