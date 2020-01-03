Lawmakers from Christian County return to Jefferson City Jan. 8, for the start of the 2020 session of the Missouri General Assembly.
Throughout December, members of the Missouri House of Representatives have been pre-filing the bills that will appear on hearing calendars when the session starts in January. A total of 682 bills have been pre-filed at last count. Only a small fraction of those bills will gain the approval of the Missouri House and Senate to be sent on to the governor’s desk to be signed into state law.
Christian County is represented by three legislators in the Missouri House.
Rep. Lynn Morris, R-Nixa
First elected in 2012, Morris enters his eighth and final year of eligibility to serve in the Missouri House of Representatives.
Two of the four pieces of legislation Morris pre-filed for 2020 involve school districts exceeding debt limits in order to finance building projects. House Bill 1897 would allow school districts to petition the State Board of Education to modify limitations on debt in order to borrow money and issue bonds for construction, remodeling or purchasing school buses. The school district would need to prove that the debt is needed for safety reasons, to accommodate growth and overcrowding, to improve education services, or to improve energy usage and efficiency.
House Joint Resolution 86 proposes an amendment to the Missouri Constitution that voters would consider. The amendment would create an exception allowing school districts to exceed debt amounts greater than 15 percent of their overall taxable property values.
Morris is the chairman of the Special Committee on Aging, the vice-chairman of the House Health and Mental Health Policy Committee, and a member of the House Insurance Policy Committee and the Subcommittee on Medicaid Reform.
Rep. Jered Taylor, R-Nixa
Taylor is the sponsor of seven pre-field bills for 2020, which will be his sixth as a state lawmaker.
House Bill 1637 would establish the “Second Amendment Preservation Act,” a bill devised to strengthen rights to bear arms in Missouri by declaring any future federal acts, laws, executive orders, administrative orders or regulations that “infringe on the people’s right to keep and bear arms as guaranteed by the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution,” invalid in Missouri. The bill is identical to a bill Taylor sponsored in 2019, which was referred to the House General Laws Committee but never brought up for voting action.
Taylor also sponsors House Bill 1639, a bill crafted to allow established political parties to adopt a closed primary election system. The bill would require voters to register as members of a particular political party, and voters would face time limits on being able to change parties prior to elections. Candidates would be required to be affiliated with their party for at least six months prior to the date filing opens, meaning they would need to be affiliated with their party for about a year prior to an August primary election.
Taylor is the sponsor of an education bill similar to another introduced in 2019, which “prohibits the State Board of Education from making any substantive changes to any assessment test,” administered to students, “until schools have administered the test to students for five consecutive years.”
Rep. Brad Hudson, R-Cape Fair
Hudson, entering the second half of his first term in the Missouri House, has a district that includes Christian County’s western panhandle. He pre-filed two bills for the 2020 session.
House Bill 1403 changes provisions of a state law governing counties that establish an alternative highway commission. Christian County does not have an alternative county highway commission.
Under Hudson’s bill, a county commission would be able to vote to abolish a county high commission, rather than requiring a vote of the people.
House Bill 1421 changes two laws governing hotels and lodging establishments. Hotels are not liable for loss of certain property such as money and/or jewelry, unless the guest asked the hotel staff to store the item in a safe and the lodging establishment staff refused to do so. Hudson’s bill allows hotels to place safes or safe deposit boxes behind their front desks. It also specifies that if a hotel posts its rates electronically on a “public Internet platform,” it is not required to post its nightly room rates on paper copies in each guest room.
Hudson sponsored a similar bill in 2019. It passed the Missouri House and a Senate committee, but never came up for a third vote in the Senate before the 2019 session ended May 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.