Local governments in Christian County are altering stay-at-home orders in response to an order handed down by the governor of Missouri.
On April 6, Missouri came under an executive order from Gov. Mike Parson in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Parson’s order was not much different than orders that Christian County, Nixa and Ozark had already been under since March 26. However, the statewide order did contain some restrictions on operation for retail businesses.
The Christian County Commission, Ozark Mayor Rick Gardner and Nixa Mayor Brian Steele both made changes to their respective stay-at-home orders in response to Parson’s announcement.
Essential activities and essential businesses still hold the same definitions that they did before under the local ordinances.
Essential activities include health care appointments, outdoor activities, working at essential jobs and obtaining services and supplies. Grocery shopping is a protected practice, by law.
Under the terms of the newly-modified stay-at-home orders, retail businesses must limit the number of individuals inside their stores to 10 percent or less of the building’s fire code capacity if the building is 10,000 square feet or larger in size. Smaller stores, with footprints of 10,000 square feet or less, are limited to 25 percent of the fire code capacity.
Workers at larger retailers in Christian County started limiting the number of persons who could be inside their stores or supermarkets at any given time. The big box retailers set up staging areas outside their stores where shoppers will wait in line once the stores reach capacity. Some retailers also placed markings on the floors to denote 6 feet of space, so that shoppers can comply with social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while they wait in line at checkout stands.
The Christian County Commission modified its local order to add firearm repair to its list of essential businesses. The Ozark and Nixa mayors made the same adjustments.
Like the statewide order, the local orders are set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on April 24.
At the time the local orders were given, Christian County had 17 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. All 17 of those cases were considered active by the Christian County Health Department and by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, meaning that none of the Christian County COVID-19 patients are classified as “recovered” by health professionals.
