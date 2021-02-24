Knowing the scouting report on Republic screams of a lack of a defensive presence in the paint, Ozark post man Blaine Cline was in an optimistic frame of mind Tuesday.
Things played out in Ozark’s 67-55 victory versus Republic just as Cline hoped and expected.
“I knew it would be a good night for me,” Cline said after scoring 19 points. “We thought we matched up well against them. They couldn’t match up with me or other players on our team, so we focused on getting the ball inside. We knew that was going to be our bread-and-butter. We’ve got good inside scorers and knew we could score efficiently down low. That’s why we came out on top.”
“We were cutting them up with our motion (offense),” said guard Tyler Harmon, who had 16 points. “We were getting great looks.”
Points in the paint were there for the taking for Ozark and thanks to patience and passing, Cline and company capitalized.
Ozark was in a control throughout the second half and led by as many as 16 points.
“There were some long possessions for us in which our kids were really smart,” coach Mark Schweitzer said. “That’s growth and what I love to see. I didn’t have to tell them to be patient, we just did it. They’re sharing the ball better than they have all year. There’s not a lot of forcing going on.”
Cline solidified his candidacy for All-COC First-Team honors and Ozark (18-7 overall and 7-1 in the COC) kept alive its COC championship hopes.
“Blaine is a workhorse,” Schweitzer said. “He’s an all-conference player undoubtedly.”
“He was a monster down low tonight,” Harmon added. “They didn’t have anyone to guard him and you saw the results.”
Ozark can tie Nixa for the COC title if the Eagles would somehow fall to Branson on Wednesday and the Tigers beat Joplin on Thursday. A win Thursday and an opening-round victory at Districts next week against Branson would give Ozark 20 wins.
“We had to win this game if we even wanted a shot to win the conference,” Cline said. “We also wanted this win to have a chance at 20 wins. And, we just wanted to beat Republic for bragging rights.”
Ozark had lost its last two matchups with Republic (21-4 and 7-2).
“Republic is a game we always look forward to. It’s a fun game,” Cline said. “It was a blast competing against them and come out on top in a somewhat dominant way.”
“Republic is not like an out-loud rival, but they’re a rival,” Harmon said. “I know coach Schweitzer loves a good win against Republic.”
Ozark withstood a 34-point performance by Republic’s Drew McMillin. He swished six 3-pointers.
“We just took a good shot from in my opinion the COC Player of The Year,” Schweitzer said. “When he plays well, they are hard to beat. He played awesome and we still won by double digits.”
Schweitzer added it has been fulfilling to see Ozark’s schedule spur his team’s progress.
“We’ve been in these games and got kicked in a couple of them,” Schweitzer said of facing elite teams. “We learned from those games and this is the fruits of that labor. Our schedule definitely prepared us for this game.
“I feel good where we’re at,” he added. “We’re playing well. I like where our team is going. We’ve got to keep the train rolling.”
“20 wins would be a humongous milestone for us,” Harmon said. “With the tough schedule we’ve played, that would be a great season.”
Ozark 67, Republic 55
REPUBLIC (55) — Askew 3 0-0 7, Fronaberger 0 0-1 0, Drew McMillin 9 8-9 34, Young 1 0-0 2, Moody 1 0-0 2, Welch 3 1-2 7, Devon McMillin 2 1-4 5. Totals 19 11-16 55.
OZARK (67) — Cline 7 5-6 19, Harmon 6 3-5 16, Flavin 2 0-0 4, Ballard 0 0-2 0, E. Whatley 5 1-3 11, Cox 2 0-0 6, Voysey 2 2-6 7, Weston 1 0-0 2, J. Whatley 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 11-22 67.
Republic 7 19 8 21 - 55
Ozark 9 20 19 19 - 67
3-point goals - McMillin 6, Cox 2, Harmon, Voysey.
