Christian County sheriff’s deputies and school resource officers are investigating the death of a student on the Nixa Junior High School campus on Dec. 15.
Jake Johnston, an eighth grade student, was confirmed to be the student who died in what Principal Jared Webster called a “tragic event.”
At this time, no other students are believed to be in danger. Nixa Public Schools will dismiss students from the school at their regular times.
Nixa Public Schools Communications Officer Zac Rantz said that additional counselors will be available for students and teachers as part of a crisis response team.
“We will do the best we can,” Rantz said of the school district’s response.
Parents who are concerned about their child's reaction to the on campus death are encouraged to contact their child's teachers, counselors and/or school administrators.
(4) comments
OF course they just act like everything is normal.
Of course the school just acts like everything is fine.
that’s not how you spell his name, it’s Jake Johnston.
that’s not how you spell his name, it’s Jake Johnston.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.