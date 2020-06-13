All things considered, Riley Sundlie wasn't exactly surprised to endure a rough beginning to his starting assignment for the Midwest Nationals Blue in Show-Me Collegiate League action last Thursday.
The first six batters for the Route 66 Stars reached base and the Stars scored three runs, before Sundlie settled down, allowed only one more run and pitched into the third inning while reaching his pitch count.
The Ozark grad had returned home recently from a graduation vacation with friends to Tennessee.
"It was five days of doing nothing, which at some point I guess everyone needs," Sundlie said. "But that doesn't help when you're getting ready to pitch. I didn't have much time to prepare myself and it kind of showed out there. Once I got through the rough part, I was able to battle back."
Sundlie began to throw with more velocity and control once he reached the seventh batter in the Stars' lineup. From there, he was in the strike zone more often that not.
"Sometimes, I'm nervous at the beginning of a game," he said. "But then I realize it's just a game and I'm here to have fun. I start to relax, let the ball flip out of my hand and perform the way I should."
Sundlie benefitted from words of wisdom from the Nationals' coaching staff in regard to his breaking pitches.
"On my off-speed, I was slowing down my delivery and it wouldn't be the same as my fast ball coming out of my hand," he said. "Coach wants me to keep it the same each time."
The right-hander missed out on his senior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after posting a 3-1 W-L record with a 1.69 ERA, 32 walks and 30 strikeouts in 29 innings during his junior season.
Sundlie values the knowledge and experience he is gaining in the SMCL, as he prepares for the start of his career at College of the Ozarks. He is on a Nationals Blue outfit that is loaded with former high school stars now a year or two into their college careers.
"This is all part of the college baseball experience, seeing who I'm going to be playing against," he said. "I know I've got to work on what I'm (striving) for."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.