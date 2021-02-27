Just as Paris is renowned worldwide as the City of Love, Paris Gilbert is beloved in Chadwick as the Lady Cardinals’ lone senior of many titles.
Gilbert’s varied talents were on display in Chadwick’s 47-25 victory against Bradleyville in the Class 1 District 4 championship game Friday.
Abi Smith is the Lady Cardinals’ designated point guard, but Gilbert is invaluable as a point-forward or sometimes even as a point-center.
“I play all over. I play the point sometimes, I play the post sometimes, I play pretty much every position,” Gilbert said. “I like it. It's fun. I'm not the best (ball-handler). But sometimes Abi’s in a situation in which she needs help and I help her bring the ball down the floor.”
Gilbert, who averages 15 points, five steals and four assists a game, did her usual thing by burning Bradleyville for 15 points.
“We expect a lot out of her and she plays such a huge role for us,” coach Scott Payne said. “We expect her to score and handle the ball. When one of our ‘bigs’ gets into foul trouble, we’ll move her down low. It’s always a seamless rotation. She’s multi-dimensional.
“She’s a smart, unselfish, team-first player,” he added. “She’s willing to do anything I ask her to do, which is awesome for me as her coach.”
“She takes a lot of pressure off of me when I need help,” Smith said. “When we're up top dribbling the ball, we look to each other a lot.”
Smith pointed out Gilbert’s leadership expands off the court.
“Paris is our ‘Team Mom’ I like to say. When we're all stressed out, she tells us it's going to be okay,” Smith said. “ I think she likes that role. Sometimes, we're so nervous and we're all (razzled). She calms us down. When I'm stressed out over a game and the first half tonight really stressed me out, Paris helps me.”
Top-seeded Chadwick (20-5) needed a full half to break away from Bradleyville. The teams were tied at 16 at halftime. The first half wasn’t pretty, with both teams whistled for repeated traveling calls.
“It was testing my patience,” Smith said. “It was a crazy first half. I’m almost positive it was nerves.”
Chadwick put up 20 points in the third quarter alone, while Bradleyville managed just four.
“We went in at halftime disappointed in our defense,” Gilbert said. “But we were fired up and ready to go after halftime. We knew we had to get aggressive and get rebounds.”
“In the second half, we played our game,” said Smith, who had a game-high 18 points. “Our mindsets were totally different. In the second half, we told ourselves we had to get on the ball and get more steals. Our defense was insane. I loved our defense. Defense is our strongest suit. We can depend on our defense more than our offense.”
Chadwick’s full-court pressure unraveled Bradleyville.
“When we’re pressing and trying to get an up-tempo game and we get some steals and scores, it seems our defense gets even better,” Payne said. “We got rolling after halftime. We locked them down in the second half.”
Payne said offensively the Lady Cardinals, who have won 12 of their last 13 games, were more decisive in the second half.
“We made an adjustment at halftime,” he said. “When we would drive and kick, we didn’t want to hesitate to shoot if we get an open three. I thought we were hesitating early in the game and shots weren’t falling.”
It was the first meeting this season between Chadwick and Bradleyville. Last season, they met three times. Their lone scheduled Mark Twain Conference matchup this year got cancelled due to weather.
“I don't know if that was a good thing or a bad thing,” Gilbert said. “Usually, you know the other team’s players when you play them in a championship because you've played them before. We watched game tape to get a good idea about them.”
With Chadwick and Bradleyville also meeting in the boys final Friday, the crowd on hand at Ozark was bigger than any turnout for an Ozark boys or girls game this season.
Everyone agreed it was wise to move the title tilts from Chadwick’s cozy confines to Ozark.
“They would have had to be watching on a TV (in the cafeteria) at Chadwick,” Smith said of the fans.
“Small schools usually bring more of a crowd,” Gilbert said. “The games are so intense that people want to come watch.”
Chadwick 47, Bradleyville 25
BRADLEYVILLE (25) — T. Sims 4 0-1 8, Todd 3 0-0 6, A. Sims 1 0-0 2, Z. Sims 1 2-2 4, Shipley 2 1-3 5. Totals 11 3-6 25.
CHADWICK (47) — Smith 4 8-11 18, Paris Gilbert 6 2-4 15, Loveland 2 0-0 4, Burkhart 2 0-2 4, Paisley Gilbert 1 2-2 4, Cover 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 12-19 47.
Bradleyville 6 10 4 5 - 25
Chadwick 6 10 20 11 - 47
3-point goals - Smith 2, Paris Gilbert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.