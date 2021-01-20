Hunter Tennison didn’t let himself get caught up in the moment Tuesday and what a moment he found himself in at the finish of Ozark’s dual with Nixa.
With both teams on their feet, fans from both sides rising from their seats and the outcome of the dual on the line, Tennison stayed composed and stuck to his game plan.
Tennison kept a steady pace early on that paid dividends later as he stayed undefeated and lifted Ozark to a 36-32 triumph over Nixa.
Tennison triumphed 3-0 in a 285-pound showdown against Nixa’s John Gholson. It was a winner-take-all scenario, with the Tigers clinging to a 33-32 lead entering the final match of the night.
“I had to play it smart,” Tennison said. “I’ve been talking to coach (Tod Sundlie) about when I should run my moves at a faster pace. He said I need to be smarter about that. Earlier in the season, I was doing that at the beginning of matches and it would make me tired for the rest of the match. We’ve worked on when I should actually go for those moves. That allows me to go faster during the match.
The Ozark senior all but clinched his win with a takedown in the third period.
“Throughout the match, I could see he was getting a little tired,” Tennison said. “He opened a shot, I saw an opportunity and took it.”
Tennison was leading 1-0 entering the third period, when Gholson opted to begin the period on his feet rather than trying to go for a tying escape from the bottom.
“Hunter is tough on top and (Nixa coach Dustin Martin) knows that. He does his homework,” Sundlie said. “At the same time, John is tough on the bottom. He’s great on his feet, too.”
“He felt comfortable on his feet and so did I,” Tennison said.
Other than a Tennison escape in the second period, neither wrestler could muster much of an offensive attack during the first two periods. Both Tennison and Gholson used their arms to keep each other at bay.
Tennison said Gholson was warned by the official to keep his hands off of Tennison’s throat.
“The ref kept saying, ‘Hey, off the throat, off the throat,’” Tennison said. “Gholson is smart. He ended up finding a way to take my offense away by using his arms near my throat area. He was choking me. I was losing my breath a little. But it didn’t really bother me that much. It’s wrestling. I know stuff like that can happen. I just had to overcome it.
“Wrestling is about grit and a fight all the time,” he added. “It was just another obstacle I had to overcome. If he was going to keep doing it, I might as well get used to it.”
Tennison improved to 31-0, while Gholson fell to 19-2.
Gholson has went back and forth between 220 and 285 all season, while Tennison has been at 285 exclusively. Thus, Tennison didn’t know if he would face Gholson until Nixa’s Garrett Davidson stepped onto the mat at 220.
“Whoever was going to come out there for them, I was ready for him,” Tennison said. “I’m always excited for a challenge. They brought out their best and we both went at it.”
“They’re two tough competitors, two tough wrestlers and two tough football players,” Sundlie said. “That was great for the sport and their teams.”
It’s a moment Tennison and his teammates won’t soon forget.
“Watching Hunter go out and give his all and do what he’s good at was so much fun,” Ozark 170-pounder Harper Kissee said.
“That was a pretty awesome match,” Tigers 152-pounder Brock Sundlie said. “We can always count on Hunter to get a win for us.”
“After the match, I heard everybody yelling. But during the match, I didn’t hear a soul,” Tennison said. “A home dual coming out with a win against our rival, I’m humbled to do that for my team.”
