A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home, Nixa. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Rivermonte Memorial Gardens, Springfield.
Terry Wayne Wilson, 50, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021. Terry was born April 21, 1971, in Springfield to Glenna Chastain Barnett and Frank Dodd.
Terry enjoyed cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers and watching NASCAR. He had a love for video games, Star Wars, and music. Terry loved all his family and friends. His positive attitude, strength, selflessness, and care for others made everyone around him have such a strong love for him.
Terry faced many obstacles in life, but stayed strong every second of the way. He gave his all until his last breath at 10:24 PM. Terry is now in heaven no longer fighting his pain and struggles. God had a plan for him.
Terry is survived by his parents, Glenna and Bill Barnett of Nixa and Frank and Carrie Dodd of Springfield; children Meghan Wilson, her fiancé Reece Gilbert of Ozark, Anthony and Christian Wilson of Willard; The children’s mother Brandi Wilson-Norris; two sisters Tina Hill of Clever and Heather Johnson of Springfield; a brother, Jason Dodd of Springfield; step-sisters Belinda Mercer of Ozark, Barbie Stillings of Nixa; and a grandmother Wilma Chastain of Clever.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Nicholas Wilson.
