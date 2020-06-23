Thank you Dad for taking me fishing when you really didn’t have the time.
Thank you for continually straightening out the tangles and messes I always made in my line.
Thank you for showing me how to put that ole’ messy worm on a hook.
Thank you for teaching me more than I could ever learn from a book.
Thank you Dad when my candy bar melted in your tackle box of listening to my explanation.
Thank you for telling me all about God’s wonderful creation.
Thank you for not getting mad when I broke your favorite rod or lost your favorite lure.
Thank you for putting your arms around me and hugging me when I thought I was in trouble for sure.
Thank you Dad for sitting on the river bank and listening to my dreams.
Thank you for explaining to Mom how I tore that hole in my jeans.
Thank you for carrying me to the truck when a great day had to end.
Thank you most of all Dad for being my special friend.
—Larry Whiteley
NATIVE AMERICAN QUOTE
“Grown men can learn from very little children for the hearts of the little children are pure. Therefore, the Great Spirit may show to them many things which older people miss.”
—Black Elk, Oglala Lakota Sioux (1863-1950)
FISHING SMALL WATERS
Fishing with light tackle in small ponds, strip pits and streams can be the most relaxing, satisfying kind of angling that can be experienced. These small waters don’t just hold small fish. You will be pleasantly surprised at the size of some of the fish you catch.
I’m betting there are plenty of small waters with big fish near where you live and you didn’t even know they were there. Seek them out and discover the wonderful world of fishing small waters for big fish.
BREAKING THE RULES
When it comes to fishing, never assume anything. Sometimes fish break the rules. If you work all the areas where fish should be with no success, check out places where they shouldn’t be and even try lures they wouldn’t normally bite.
WOW!
The world record bluegill weighed 4 pounds, 12 ounces. It was caught in a small pond in Birmingham, Alabama. The record has stood since 1950.
WEATHER PREDICTIONS
A red sky at either dusk or dawn is one of the most beautiful natural signs you can use to predict the weather. At dusk, a red sky indicates that the next day will probably be a dry and fine day. This is due to the sun shining through dust particles being pushed ahead of a high pressure system bringing in dry air. A red sky at dawn often means that an approaching low pressure system is bringing in a lot of moisture in the air and is a fair indication that a storm is approaching.
Larry Whiteley was born and raised in Nixa. He was inducted into the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame in honor of his more than 40 years of communicating the great outdoors all over the world through his outdoor articles and radio shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.