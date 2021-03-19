When many people think of McDonald's, they think of a place to get fast service and a quick meal. While the brand is known worldwide, many don't know that the McDonald's restaurants in Ozark and Nixa are independently owned by people who live in the community they operate restaurants in.
One of the 700 independent McDonald's operators who also happens to be a woman is Teresa McGeehan.
In observance of International Women's Day on March 8, McDonald's recognized McGeehan for going from crew member to the owner and operator of 19 restaurants in the Ozarks. International Women’s Day was established to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.
“I love being able to impact the future of all of the people I work with and make a difference in their lives,” McGeehan said. “I try to lead by example for all of employees. They have seen what it took for me to get to where I am today. I hope they see that hard work and determination pay off. I want them to know that they can have success in all that they do.”
In August of 1983, McGeehan was hired to work as a crew member at the Lebanon McDonald’s restaurant. She was 16 years old. While her objective then was not exactly to stay in the burger business long-term, McGeehan took the job to earn enough money to purchase her first car. But after she graduated from high school, the general manager of the restaurant sat down with McGeehan to let her know that he saw the potential in her to grow within the McDonald’s brand for years to come.
McGeehan became the general manager of the Lebanon restaurant she started at, so that the very general manager who believed in her could move on to become an owner/operator in Springfield. Rex McMillan still owns three McDonald’s restaurants, and now works alongside McGeehan as a fellow operator.
In 1998, McGeehan graduated from working within just one restaurant when she became area supervisor, overseeing multiple restaurant locations across the Ozarks.
Over the next several years, McGeehan pushed herself to keep moving through the ranks of the McDonald’s system, and achieved the title of owner/operator in 2009. Even during the rigorous approval process, McGeehan kept her eye on the key ingredient to success in the burger business — people.
“I couldn’t ask for a more supportive role model,” said Kerri Wilmeth, McGeehan Organization People Supervisor. “Teresa encourages me and my colleagues to pursue growth opportunities both personally and professionally, and I am so grateful to work for such a strong leader.”
McGeehan is there to support her employees’ needs, big or small. From a single dinner to feed a crew member’s family, to college tuition assistance through the Archways to Opportunity program, which has amounted to more than $350,000 to her organization over the years, McGeehan is always looking to help. She even hosts an annual car donation, where a retired company vehicle is given to an employee to ensure they have reliable transportation.
Through her career over the last 11 years, McGeehan has been recognized for many outstanding accomplishments. She is a two-time recipient of the prestigious Ronald Award, which is presented to the top 1 percent of owner/operators across the U.S. for their "outstanding contributions to strengthening the McDonald’s brand and serving their customers and local communities." Her work in Ozark and surrounding communities played a large part in receiving this recognition.
McGeehan is incredibly passionate through her involvement with Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ozarks, Harmony House, and Ozarks Honor Flight. In 2020, through fundraising efforts for Harmony House during iCare, her restaurants raised thousands of dollars to contribute to the charity.
Next time you visit McDonald’s in Lebanon, Ozark, Marshfield, Osage Beach, Camdenton, Lake Ozark, Buffalo, Rogersville, Eldon, Nixa, Battlefield or Springfield, the story behind your favorite meal may feel a bit different knowing the woman behind it all and the empowerment she is showcasing to build the women of tomorrow.
