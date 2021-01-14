With MSHSAA adding 3-4 weeks to wrestling season due to COVID-19 regulations, Ozark coach Tod Sundlie and his colleagues around the state have had to make adjustments to their routines.
“It affects the game plan,” Sundlie said.
One tradition at Ozark began this week, per usual, as the Tigers started their grueling three-week stretch of ’Building Champions in January.’ They are going through two-a-days, adding a practice in the morning before school to along with their regular practice after school.
“We dial it up a notch, just like most teams do that are trying to compete at the end,” Sundlie said. “It’s hard on them. It’s part of the grind. If you’re a wrestler, it’s something you embrace and run with it. They’re going to be in the best shape of their lives.
“I’m methodical about certain times of the year we hit it hard and certain times we back off,” he added. “You want to give them an opportunity to peak at the right time and feel good when they need to feel good and there are times when I’m lenient.”
As Sundlie mentioned, many other programs are also amping their workouts this month to gear up for the stretch run.
“You look at the better teams, this is what they’re doing,” he said. ‘We know other teams are pushing it just like we are. We want to make sure we don’t get outworked. You want to show up 100 percent prepared, trust your conditioning, feel good about strengths, address your weaknesses and have confidence.
Ozark will be busy at tournaments the next three weekends. The Tigers competes at the Branson Tournament this weekend, followed by the Blue Springs Tournament on Jan. 23 and the COC Tournament on Jan. 30. They have remaining duals with Nixa, Bolivar, Cassville and Rogersville.
Districts will get under way Feb. 13. State was originally due to be held the third week of February. Now, a round of Sectionals has been added to the post-season slate the final weekend of February and State will be held March 9-13.
Sundlie feels coaches and wrestlers will have to be mindful to keep burnout from rearing its ugly head.
“Wrestling in March, that’s when a lot of kids are running track or playing baseball. Hopefully, this year we’re at State wrestling,” Sundlie said. “It’s a long time to keep a high school athlete focused, especially if they’re pulling weight and looking ahead to the transition to another season. As a coach, you have to be careful.”
Tigers sweep Pirates, Chiefs
Ozark breezed to a 60-15 blowout of Branson and a 58-24 rout of Kickapoo on Tuesday.
During the duals, the Tigers’ Elijah Maskrod (132), Clayton Moison (152) and Hunter Tennison (285) all reached the 100-win milestone.
Tennison, who pinned Kickapoo’s David Kwon in 1:21, is 23-0 on the season.
Braxton Strick (145) improved to 24-0 with a pin in 1:11 versus Kickapoo’s Quinton Papa.
Ozark 60, Branson 15
106: Thomas Mutarelli (BRANSON) over (OZARK) (For.) 113: Patrick Rank (BRANSON) over (OZARK) (For.) 120: Daniel Laney (OZARK) over Eli Stein (BRANSON) (Fall 1:00) 126: Jordan Hurst (OZARK) over (BRANSON) (For.) 132: Elijah Maskrod (OZARK) over (BRANSON) (For.) 138: Lucas Campbell (OZARK) over Daniel Giles (BRANSON) (Fall 2:41) 145: Brock Sundlie (OZARK) over Tyler Storment (BRANSON) (Fall 1:15) 152: Clayton Moison (OZARK) over Chase Ruda (BRANSON) (Fall 0:33) 160: Riley Newsom (OZARK) over Connor Candler (BRANSON) (Fall 1:14) 170: Harper Kissee (OZARK) over Sam Holloway (BRANSON) (Fall 4:25) 182: Thomas Rushing (OZARK) over Cade Grimm (BRANSON) (Dec 10-6) 195: Peyton Greer (OZARK) over (BRANSON) (For.) 220: Luke Hulse (OZARK) over Jacob Rainey (BRANSON) (Dec 5-1) 285: Sam Wood (BRANSON) over Trent Elkins (OZARK) (Dec 5-2).
Ozark 58, Kickapoo 24
106: David Duer (KICKAPOO) over (OZARK) (For.) 113: Mitchell Lambert (KICKAPOO) over (OZARK) (For.) 120: Daniel Laney (OZARK) over Brian Hill (KICKAPOO) (Fall 3:58) 126: Jordan Hurst (OZARK) over Theo Holleman (KICKAPOO) (Fall 3:31) 132: Elijah Maskrod (OZARK) over Gabe Williams (KICKAPOO) (Fall 0:18) 138: Nolan Moeller (OZARK) over Maddox Lambert (KICKAPOO) (TF 18-2 2:13) 145: Braxton Strick (OZARK) over Quinton Papa (KICKAPOO) (Fall 1:11) 152: Clayton Moison (OZARK) over Daniel Clark (KICKAPOO) (Fall 0:42) 160: Riley Newsom (OZARK) over Garrett Greve (KICKAPOO) (Fall 1:25) 170: Tai Koyama (KICKAPOO) over Harper Kissee (OZARK) (Fall 0:54) 182: Thomas Rushing (OZARK) over Josh Tofflemire (KICKAPOO) (Fall 2:53) 195: Peyton Greer (OZARK) over Seth Metzker (KICKAPOO) (Fall 1:00) 220: Corey Choates (KICKAPOO) over Luke Hulse (OZARK) (Fall 0:32) 285: Hunter Tennison (OZARK) over David Kwon (KICKAPOO) (Fall 1:21).
