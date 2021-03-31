Little wonder the Ozark boys’ sprinters endured a rough spring two years ago.
Brendan Schrader never could get his senior season going due to a hamstring injury. Likewise, Hunter Johnson was out all season with a hip injury.
“Basically, we had Owen (Brockman) left to carry the sprinting,” Johnson said.
Brockman was a sophomore and actually had more experience running long distances than sprints at that juncture. Finally, Riley Newsom had yet to try out for track two years ago.
This year, Brockman, Johnson and Newsom have shown enough signs in pre-season practices to give the Tigers reason to hope to be strong in sprints this spring.
“We have a lot of bodies competing at a high level,” Brockman said. “I’ve made a lot of gains in the last two years. I haven’t been able to show that, yet. I feel I’ve made some big jumps and I think everybody else has, too.”
Going into Thursday’s season-opening Branson Invitational, Brockman hasn’t made a name for himself in sprints, yet, largely due to COVID-19 wiping out the spring sports season a year ago.
Brockman’s potential is evidenced by the fact he’s already committed to run in college at the NCAA D-II level at Oklahoma Baptist.
It’s been quite a whirlwind for a runner who has competed in far more 400s and 800s than 100s and 200s to this point.
“In junior high, I ran cross country so I was more of a long-distance runner,” Brockman said. “By my freshman year, I was running middle distance in the 400 and 800. But my sophomore year they threw me in the 100 to see what I could do. I ran pretty well, so I’ve been running 100s and 200s ever since.
"I was about average speed until eighth grade I hit a spurt and got some quickness," he added. "Also, I’ve went hard in the weight room and gotten a lot stronger and I focused on running fast.”
Johnson has taken an unlikely path, as well. He suffered an avulsion fracture to his hip two years ago and tore a hamstring over the winter.
An avulsion fracture is an injury to the bone in a location in which a tendon or ligament attached to the bone gets pulled away.
“I got three weeks into practices (two years ago), when I started to feel pain up my hip,” Johnson said. “I thought it was a hip flexor at first. (Trainers) recommended I go to a doctor and get it checked out with an X-ray. Turns out a little piece of a bone was floating off to the side.
“It doesn’t happen too often,” he added. “What causes it is when the muscle is either too tight or overdeveloped to the bone. It pulled so hard that it took a piece of the bone with it. But it’s good now.”
Johnson was taking advantage of the indoor track circuit over the winter when he tore a hamstring.
“I’ve got to get some golden luck coming soon,” he said. “I feel like I’m ready to go.”
Brockman and Johnson could be joined in relays by Newsom. Fresh from qualifying for State in wrestling, Newsom came out for track for the first time and has been a natural.
“I don’t know why he didn’t come out for track sooner,” Johnson said. “He had a huge growth spurt after his sophomore year that I hardly recognized him. He got big and fast. Riley has filled a spot where we needed an extra leg in the 4 x 200 relay and 4 x 400 relay.”
The sprinters are thrilled to be able to motivate each other.
“We’re pushing each other in practices to make sure we are hitting good times,” Brockman said.
“Running by yourself, you let up because no one is there to push you,” Johnson said. “When you’re working with other people, the environment is better because you are pushing each other. It’s like a brotherhood.”
Brockman would love to qualify for State and make a run at Ozark’s records in the 100 and 200.
“I’m hoping to be mid- to low-22s in the 200 and low 11 or hopefully sub-11 in the 100,” he said. “You’d always like to leave something behind on the records board in the hallway,” he said. “I want to have something where I can come back and say, ‘I was part of that.’ I want to leave a legacy.”
More than anything, the Tigers are simply happy to be competing.
“We all missed it last year,” Brockman said. “Each practice this year we have more focus because we know it can be taken away.”
“I’m really excited,” Johnson said. “For me, school is no big deal. I get through it and get good grades. Track season is what I’ve been looking forward to all year.”
