Employees and owners across Christian County have been scrambling to prepare travel papers for their employees, which local government officials say is absolutely not necessary.
Christian County and its two most populated cities, Ozark and Nixa, are all under 30-day executive orders requiring people to stay at home, with some exceptions. A notable exception, and one that seems to have caused the most confusion according to several elected officials, is that people are allowed to leave their homes for work, provided that their jobs are classified as “essential” by the orders.
Some employers have asked the Christian County Commission if they need to provide letters or documents, sometimes referred to as “travel papers,” for employees to carry when they are traveling to and from work.
“In the event that law enforcement officers were checking the employee’s destination as part of a routine traffic stop, (the employee) would simply need to explain that they are traveling to work at an essential business,” a frequently asked questions section of the Christian County Commission’s explainer on the order reads.
Road blocks, checkpoints and other out-of-the-ordinary police operations are also an unfounded rumor, Ozark City Administrator Steve Childers said.
“I think there has been some kind of a hysteria going around about how this ordinance would be enforced,” Childers said. “If you talk to any law enforcement officer, any chief or director of a law enforcement agency, they do not have road blocks up, they are not making routine traffic stops, that is not what they are doing.”
In Ozark, Childers said the police are too busy responding to calls to worry about stopping vehicles to check for compliance with the “essential business” clause of the 30-day order.
“Our officers are responding to calls. Our call volumes have gone up, an effect of all of this, so routine traffic stops and certain situations like that are not taking place,” Childers said.
Everyone is Ozark is still encouraged to follow social distancing recommendations from the Christian County Health Department, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Everyone is encouraged to keep six feet of distance between themselves and others. Restaurants are prohibited from providing services in their dining rooms, but may provide drive-through, pick-up or curbside, and delivery services.
