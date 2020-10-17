Playing on his home turf for the first time since missing out on the Backyard Brawl, Tylr Bolin burst through Webb City’s defensive line Friday and appeared on his way to a touchdown run of 60-some yards.
But Cardinals defensive back Cale Stephens caught Bolin by his jersey as they crossed mid-field and dragged him down.
“I didn’t think I was going to get caught. I thought I might bust it,” Bolin said. “But I felt him tug at the back of my jersey. He’s pretty quick. (Defensive back) Treghan Parker is also a good player. He plays hard, plays fast and hits hard.”
The Tigers passed out the same compliments to Webb City’s offensive players, after the Cardinals cruised to a 48-13 triumph over Ozark.
Webb City (7-1 overall and 6-1 in the COC) was up 7-0 after the first quarter and broke away by putting up two touchdowns in each of the final three quarters.
All along, the Cardinals had only one run of more than 20 yards, but repeatedly moved the ball forward. They finished with 339 yards on the ground, led by Dupree Jackson’s 130 yards on 14 carries and Devrin Weathers’ 87 yards on 10 runs.
“They just take it play by play and work themselves down the field,” Ozark defensive back Jace Easley said. “It’s hard to stop them when they have two high-level running backs running right at you every single play.”
“They run the ball right at teams,” defensive back Logan Baldwin said. “They’re a physical, running team, just like we are. I liked going against them because we run the triple option in practice all the time and they run the same thing pretty much, just a different formation.”
Webb City quarterback Clay Gayman completed 6-of-7 passes for 129 yards. He hooked up with tight end Gary Clinton for four receptions covering 120 yards. Gayman found Clinton on three occasions for passes of 20-plus yards deep in Tigers territory to set up Cardinals touchdowns.
“It did (surprise us),” Baldwin said of the passes. “I feel like it would have been a different ball game if those three passes hadn’t been completed. We needed to stop that.”
Ozark (5-3) consistently moved the ball, as well and totaled 263 yards rushing. Bolin had a five-yard touchdown run and quarterback Cannon Cox had a six-yard touchdown run. But the Tigers fumbled the ball away three times and threw an interception.
“We came to play, but stupid mental mistakes lost us the game,” Bolin said. “Fumbles, interceptions and penalties, we had all that stuff. I usually hold onto the ball, but had a fumble late. I also had two stupid penalties that put us in a 1st-and-15 or 2nd-and-15.”
Bolin otherwise was efficient, running 21 times for 126 yards. Not many COC running backs in any season can boast of gaining 100-plus yards against Webb City’s defense.
Bolin was suspended from Ozark’s Week Six showdown with Nixa due to a disciplinary issue away from the field. Since returning to the Tigers a week ago at Neosho, he’s been determined not to dwell on missing the Backyard Brawl and close out his senior season strong.
“It was one of the games I was looking forward to the most this season. But it is what it is. It was 100 percent my fault,” Bolin said of his suspension. “Lesson learned. You’ve got live and learn week by week and year by year.
“I’ve felt like I’ve had to step up because without my presence in the Backyard Brawl, I thought our offense was a little sluggish,” he added. “Even if I’m not on the field, we’ve got to bring the intensity and play fast and play strong.”
During Ozark’s final offensive series, coach Chad Depee had Baldwin spell Bolin at running back for the first time this season. Carrying the ball brought back memories for Baldwin.
“I haven’t run the ball since Willard last year,” Baldwin said. “I played quarterback when I was little. But I wasn’t very good at it. I always just ran the ball. I’ve missed offense. But I like defense better.”
Looking ahead to the playoffs, Ozark is assured to receive the No. 3 seed in Class 5 District 6 and draw a first-round contest opposite No. 6 seed Neosho. The winner of that matchup will meet either Webb City or Carthage in the semifinal round.
“We’ll see Webb City again. I want to play them and Carthage again,” Baldwin said. “We can play with those teams. We’ve got it in us. We’ve got to show it.”
“If we see (Webb City) again in Districts, it’s going to be a lot better game, I can tell you that,” Easley said. “Coach said we have the potential to be in this game. But we’ve got to get back to doing what we know we can do. It’s not going to cut it what we did tonight.”
Webb City 48, Ozark 13
Webb City 7 14 14 13 - 48
Ozark 0 7 6 0 - 13
Scoring
WC — Weathers 7 run (Clark kick)
WC — Gayman 8 run (Clark kick)
WC — Jackson 13 run (Clark kick)
O — Bolin 5 run (Easley kick)
WC — Jackson 6 run (Clark kick)
O — Cox 6 run (pass failed)
WC — Weathers 6 run (Clark kick)
WC — Gayman 30 run (Clark kick)
WC — Neal 19 run (kick no good)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.