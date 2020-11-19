Agriculture in Christian County is a $25 million business. Farms of all sizes contribute to our local economy, although 90 percent of farms in the county are small, with gross cash farm incomes of $250,000 or less, similar to the national average.
Most of these farms are family-owned and operated, and have confronted considerable challenges to keep their family farms operational. The University of Missouri Extension’s Century Farm program seeks to discover these stories and share the contribution farmers and ranchers have made to our Missouri heritage.
To recognize successful farm families in the county, the Christian County MU Extension Council recently honored two farm families earning the distinction as Missouri Century Farms.
Dan Young’s farm consists of 163 acres, and was acquired in 1920 by Dan’s great grandfather, Emery Hanks.
Jim and Delma McCauley have 40 acres on their farm, Sunny Crest Farms, that was acquired in 1918 by Orville McCauley, Jim’s father.
Each family was presented a certificate and a Century Farm sign for the families to proudly display on their farm.
To qualify, the same family must have owned the farm for 100 consecutive years. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, and nephews or nieces, including through marriage or adoption. The modern farm must be at least 40 acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income.
Since Missouri began the century farm program in 1976, more than 8,000 farms have been recognized. In 2008, the Missouri Farm Bureau joined MU Extension and the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources as a program sponsor.
“Family farms have been among our most vital partners since the founding of extension more than 100 years ago,” University of Missouri Vice Chancellor for Extension and Engagement Marshall Stewart said. “The century farm program is one way we express our gratitude to those who have contributed so much to Missouri agriculture.”
“Missouri Farm Bureau is a proud partner in recognition of century farms,” said Blake Hurst, president of Missouri Farm Bureau. “We applaud the hard-working farm families that have kept us fed and clothed for generations. They represent an important part of our heritage and laid a foundation for the bounty Americans enjoy every day.”
Century farms help support and sustain the rural and farm economies of Christian County, and serve to protect and enhance our natural resources and the environment.
University of Missouri Extension staff is working to improve the economic conditions and quality of life within small and family farm communities. The efforts aim to increase confidence, production, and profits for small farm communities while helping to reduce production costs. MU Extension offers educational programs to assist farmers in gaining knowledge about whole farm planning; estate planning and farm transition; risk management and market opportunities.
All farmers have equal access to the University of Missouri Extension’s programs and services.
To learn more about the Missouri Century Farm program, visit http://extension.missouri.edu/centuryfarm.
