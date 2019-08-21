Drivers who use U.S. Highway 65 in northern Christian County will see road crews paving around the Farmers Branch bridge in Ozark.
Overnight lane closings are possible between Evans Road and State Route CC in northern Ozark, where crews are building the approaches to the southbound Farmers Branch bridge as part of a $10.2 million project to widen U.S. 65 to six lanes from Springfield to the State Route CC/J interchange.
Most of the work will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Southbound traffic on Highway 65 will be shifted near Farmers Branch, but two lanes of traffic will be open during daytime hours. The speed limit in the work zone will be reduced to 55 mph.
If you are part of the 80 percent of Christian County’s population who commutes to work in Springfield, you may have noticed that contractors are ahead of schedule working on portions of U.S. Highway 65 between Sunshine Street and the James River Freeway in Springfield. Southbound Highway 65 reopened four days ahead of schedule. Traffic in both directions will remain open until after the Labor Day holiday, after which crews are scheduled to start work on resurfacing the northbound lanes of the highway.
On Sept. 6, the closures shift for northbound drivers, which is expected to heavily impact more than 55,000 Christian County residents who commute into Springfield on a daily basis. The closure will occur first in all northbound lanes from Highway 60 to Battlefield. From Sept. 14-20, all northbound lanes of Highway 65 between Battlefield and Sunshine will be closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.