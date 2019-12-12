UPDATE (6:50 p.m.) The Nixa Police Department announced that Indigo Lucas has been found safe.
Original story (6:25 p.m.)
Nixa police seek help finding a 16-year-old considered to be an endangered runaway.
Indigo Lucas, 16, was last seen Dec. 12, at school. She reportedly failed to transfer buses at Nixa Junior High after school ended for the day, and is now reported missing.
Lucas has short blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark jacket and black and white leggings. Lucas is described as 5-foot-3, 160 pounds.
Police believe Lucas may have made her way into Springfield. Anyone with information on Indigo Lucas is asked to contact the Nixa Police Department at (417) 582-1030 or call the nearest law enforcement agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.