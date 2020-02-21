Imagine porch pirates steal a high-dollar item you bought from a website instead of your local hardware store in order to save a trip and some time. Then what?
Ozark City Administrator Steve Childers used a hypothetical story of a nice day in the park, some online shopping and a call to police to illustrate how city services could be used, and how a proposed use tax up for voter consideration on April 7 could help pay for those services.
Voters in Ozark will consider enacting an online use tax of 2.375 percent, the same rate as the city of Ozark’s sales tax. The tax would be collected by vendors from other states who sell to Missouri customers.
“A local use tax is a tax that’s collected on out-of-state purchases that are made online,” Childers said.
If you go to a store in Ozark, you’ll pay a total sales tax of 8.375 percent on what you buy. That includes a 4.22-cent state sales tax, a 1.75-cent Christian County sales tax, and a 2.375-cent Ozark sales tax on every dollar spent.
If you make the same purchase from an internet-based vendor and have your items shipped to Ozark, you only pay the state sales tax.
“When you buy something online, the state of Missouri—who has a use tax—they get their 4.22 percent. The city of Ozark doesn’t get anything, and Christian County doesn’t get anything, so when you’re shopping online you’re not supporting the public services that we use on a daily basis,” Childers said.
To illustrate the point of a use tax, Childers told a short story to members of the Ozark Chamber of Commerce at a meeting at The OC.
“It’s a beautiful day in the city of Ozark, and my kids say they want to go to the park,” Childers said. “Daddy wants to go buy a new Weed Eater, because I need a new Weed Eater, and I know that spring is coming.”
Childers continued the story by explaining that the kids won out, and the family headed to the park. As the children play on the equipment at Grubaugh Park, Childers decided to pull out his cell phone and started browsing the internet for Weed Eater products.
“Lo and behold, I bought my Weed Eater online. It was convenient, I know that it’s going to be delivered the next day, I don’t have to worry about it,” Childers said. “I didn’t go shopping in the city of Ozark while I’m playing in the public park with my kids. I decided to get the Weed Eater I wanted online.”
Childers described going to work the next day. While he’s working at City Hall, he receives a message that the lawn care supplies he ordered have been delivered to his home.
“When I get home, the Weed Eater is not there. Where did the Weed Eater go?” Childers carried on.
The Weed Eater was stolen by thieves who target homes for package deliveries during the day, when homeowners are likely to be away at work. These types of thieves are commonly called “porch pirates,” because they steal packages without knowing what’s inside, taking them away to open later.
“Somebody stole my Weed Eater, so I have to get on the phone and call the police. The local police come, and the local police have to track down the crook, they find the crook, and of course, our great police department brings back my Weed Eater,” Childers said.
In this scenario, Childers is an online shopper who benefits from Ozark’s park, streets and police without contributing any sales tax revenue to the city government that budgets the money for them.
“All of those things are city services. I went to the public park, I bought my items online, their delivery truck had to bring that product to my door using city streets, I had to call the city police department to get my Weed Eater back, but I didn’t pay any taxes to the city of Ozark who is providing those services,” Childers said.
The April 2020 election marks the second time in two years that the city of Ozark has asked voters to enact an online sales tax.
It’s estimated that Ozark would see a 15 percent increase in tax revenue, or about $120,000 annually, if voters enacted the use tax proposal. It is also thought that a use tax would reverse any declines in sales tax revenue. Several cities that surround Ozark, including Nixa, Springfield and Willard, have use taxes.
In April 2018, voters in Ozark turned down a similar use tax question by a vote of 611-516.
