Ozark police have identified the woman whose March 2020 death is under investigation.
Amy A. Phippen, 45, was the woman found dead at a house on South Street in Ozark on March 11.
Darrell Anthony Hamilton, 50, has been arrested and in jail since the day Phippen was found dead. He is charged with first-degree sodomy, an unclassified felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison upon conviction, under Missouri law.
Ozark police issued a statement that confirmed Phippen’s identity on April 15. Online court records do not show any additional criminal charges for Hamilton, as of April 15.
Hamilton last appeared in Christian County associate circuit court on April 7. He is being held on a $100,000 bond that Judge Doug Bacon declined to lower at the request of Hamilton’s defense attorney.
According to her obituary, Amy Phippen grew up in Iowa and moved to Ozark to go to college and teach preschool.
“She loved children and because of her loving and caring nature she had more than average patience with them,” her obituary from Adams Funeral Home reads.
Phippen left behind many relatives, including her two sons.
When police arrived at the house at 1003 South Street to investigate reports of a woman’s death, Hamilton reportedly answered the door, and then ran to a back bedroom, according to a probable cause statement filed March 13.
Court documents allege that Hamilton “knowingly had deviate sexual intercourse,” with the woman who was found dead in the South Street house.
According to the probable cause statement filed by an Ozark police detective, Hamilton had reportedly called a relative and a prior acquaintance earlier in the day. Both parties then called the Ozark Police Department. According to court documents, Hamilton told the relative that he was with the woman and that she fell down. Hamilton allegedly laughed at her, but when she did not respond or wake up, Hamilton believed she was dead.
The acquaintance, according to court documents, “had not spoken to Hamilton in years.” Hamilton allegedly told the person that he was “out with his dead girlfriend,” and repeated the sentence, “I am screwed.”
According to the probable cause statement, a pathologist performed an autopsy on the woman on March 12. The pathologist found the woman to be malnourished and that she had pneumonia. The pathologist, according to court documents, detected bruises on the woman’s scalp, leg, arms and face, and observed an injury deemed to be “a fresh wound that occurred at or around the time of death.”
On March 11, Ozark Police Chief Justin Arnold said that one person was found dead in the house, and one person of interest was in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.