Victoria Louise Hoffman

Victoria Louise (Vogt) Hoffman, 59, of Spokane passed away July 8, 2020, at home.
Vickie was born Aug. 19, 1960, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Leonard and Ruth (Stopla) Vogt. The second oldest of four siblings, she grew up in the cheese state before moving across the country to Texas, where she met the love of her life.
Vickie married Robert Alan Hoffman Jr. on Nov. 19, 1983, in Bryan, Texas. Just one year later, they welcomed a daughter, Emily Rosemarie.
The trio moved to Missouri in 1985 to be closer to Bob’s family, settling on acreage in the country. In 1988, Bob and Vickie adopted a son, Brandon Maximillion. Later in life, the couple adopted a second son, Jay Alan.
Vickie spent her life as a homemaker, dreaming of being a wife and a mom from the time she was a little girl. Vickie had a giving spirit and a big heart, always worried about the needs of others before her own. She never met a stray animal she didn’t want to rescue or an occasion she didn’t want to make little sandwiches for. She was the homeroom mom extraordinaire, throwing elementary holiday parties that were the envy of the school.
Vickie had a way about her, it was hard to pinpoint, but you knew it when she was there and when she put her special touch on something. It was the smell of fresh-baked brownies, compassion for others, the way she always ordered extra cheese on everything, a gentle understanding and a lack of judgement all wrapped in a warm hug. It was the way in which she knew just when to make a joke or to cry along with you. Her empathy for all life - human, animal and even plant - could be felt by all who knew her.
Gone too soon, her family will miss her beyond compare.
Vickie is survived by her husband Bob; daughter Emily and her husband Adam Letterman; sons Brandon and Jay; two sisters; a brother; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life was held at 10 a.m., July 11, at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark. The family will spread her ashes at a later date in the place she loved most, Eureka Springs, Arkansas.
Online condolences may be made at http://adamsfuneralhome.net.
