April 20 marks the start of the National Library Week, a time for library lovers to celebrate the impact libraries have on our communities.
Most libraries across the nation are closed, including the Christian County Library branches in Ozark and Nixa. While they couldn't throw parties in Sparta and Clever, staff and patrons are still celebrating ceremonial groundbreakings and the start of construction of two libraries that will serve those communities.
To kick off National Library Week, Christian County Library Executive Director Geri Godber recorded a video of herself in an empty office with two buckets of dirt.
“During this stressful time, it’s a pleasant distraction to celebrate some good news, so we are following the lead of others and presenting our library groundbreakings here in my office while we practice social distancing,” she says.
The video ends with Godber turning over some of the soil in each bucket, one designated for the Clever Community Branch and one for the Sparta Community Branch, as confetti falls down.
Real construction is actually underway at the Clever site, and will soon begin in Sparta. In Clever, the library will sit just to the west of the Southern Bank on Highway 14. In Sparta, the library will be built to the east of the Dollar General, also on Highway 14. At both sites, there is room for the possibility of future expansion of the buildings.
The groundbreaking has been a long time coming. The Christian County Library planned to expand and build new library branches for more than 12 years. The homemade groundbreaking ceremony fulfills a campaign promise made in 2017 after Christian County voters approved the renewal of the library’s tax levy rate, providing the needed funding for expansion.
The Christian County Board of Trustees and administrative staff partnered with a financial advisor to invest and manage the library’s funds. Based on that financial planning and the purchase of general obligation bonds, the construction of the two new branches happened sooner than anticipated.
After a competitive bidding process with local contractors, the construction of both branches and purchase of new library materials, including books, DVDs, computers, furniture, and library supplies, is estimated to be $4.1 million dollars.
Part of a cost-saving measure, the new branches are considered “siblings,” because they share the same building design and layout. The Clever and Sparta library buildings will be approximately 5,100 square feet each, which includes spaces for book shelving, computer terminals, community rooms for library programs and community use, study rooms for small groups, teen and children’s areas, circulation desks, quiet reading spaces, and drive-through pick-up windows.
Construction work has just started in Clever and is set to begin in Sparta in May. Weather and the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic have already caused a few delays, and may create a few more delays in the future, but each branch will take approximately 10-12 months to complete. The Clever Community Branch has a projected complete date in early 2021, and the Sparta Community Branch should be open by the end of March 2021.
The Christian County Library’s mission is to spread literacy, build community, provide needed resources, and be a general help to the people in our county. With the expansion and building of these two community branches, there will be four full-service community library branch locations across the Highway 14 corridor, resulting in 95 percent of the Christian County population living within just 10 miles of a library.
While National Library Week might be celebrated a little differently in 2020 than it has been in years past, the Christian County Library staff is still working to bring access to information, entertainment, opportunities for lifelong learning, and community building to the entire county. To view the library’s virtual groundbreaking video and for construction and news updates please visit http://christiancountylibrary.org/expansion.
