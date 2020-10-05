Steven Ward felt his statistics spoke well of his efforts leading up to to the Backyard Brawl.
The Nixa linebacker led the Eagles in most defensive categories through five weeks. He had 53 tackles, five tackles for a loss, five quarterback sacks, one recovered fumble and one blocked kick. Those numbers put him on a pace that will likely land him post-season honors.
But Ward felt individuals out of Ozark weren’t giving him respect prior to the Eagles’ 35-7 win over the Tigers on Friday.
“They were saying I was overrated,” he said. “But I showed them that I’m worth the hype. We did exactly what we wanted to do. We showed Ozark who the best team in Christian County is.”
Banter from Ozark and Nixa on social media last week was typical of the war of words in the Backyard Brawl rivalry. But there was one Instagram photo directed at Nixa that stood out and amped things up.
Ward said he and the Eagles didn’t exactly need any further motivation to increase their emotions and intensity, but received a jolt, anyway.
“It took my energy to infinite,” Ward said. “I was so hyped up and fired up to prove them wrong after everything that was said.”
During Nixa’s post-game celebration, the Eagles purposely made a point to pose with the Backyard Brawl trophy on Ozark’s ‘O’ and Tigers logo at mid-field.
“It was spur of the moment,” Ward said. “We thought, ‘We’ll show them who Nixa is.’ We can be a little cocky now.”
Ward is thrilled with the direction the Eagles (6-0) are heading.
“If we play like we do every night with this same energy, we’re going to show people we’re the best team in the conference,” he said. “We can compete with anybody in the state. We know how to prepare now. We have a new mentality and a new energy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.