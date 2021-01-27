A funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home in Ozark, with Patrick Morrow officiating. Burial will follow at Vaughan-Oddfellows Cemetery, Ozark. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
William “Bill” Elie Ramsey, 76, of Springfield, formerly of Ozark, died Jan. 24, 2021. He was born Dec. 13, 1944, in Danville, Illinois, the son of Elie and Maude Clara (Waldon) Ramsey.
On Aug. 2, 1965, Bill was united in marriage to Barbara Reynolds. Bill worked in law enforcement throughout his life. He drove the first traffic patrol car in Christian County as deputy for the late Sheriff Buff Lamb. Bill also served as chief of police for Ozark. He also ran a maintenance business.
Bill enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was an enthusiastic St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. Bill also enjoyed NASCAR and basketball.
Survivors include: his wife, Barbara of Springfield; sons, Billy Ramsey and wife Tina of Springfield, Brian Ramsey and wife Cindy of Willard and Blain Ramsey and wife Melissa of Ozark; grandchildren, Derek, Bailey and Jake; Bryce, Tori, Brittany and Lucy; and Abigayle and Emma.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Barbara, Edith, Pearl, Shirley, Carol and Jody; and his brother, Carl.
