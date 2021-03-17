William “Bill” Hartley

A funeral was held for Bill at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at New Haven General Baptist Church in Chestnutridge. Burial followed in Selmore Cemetery.
William “Bill” Euing Hartley, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, March 14, 2021, surrounded by family at his home.
Bill was born on Dec. 23, 1930 in Galloway, the son of Harold William and Marguerite Lucille (Hooper) Hartley. On Feb. 25, 1945, Bill was saved and baptized and on March 31, 1949, he married Fredia Mae Wolfe. They shared 64 years marriage before her passing in 2014. Prior to his death, Bill attended Finley River Cowboy Church.
Bill was employed by Hiland Dairy as a truck driver for more than 35 years. After retirement, he continued working at Norwood Sale Barn for another 14 years. Bill spent many years fishing with his wife and family, going to garage sales, and attending auctions.
He is survived by one daughter, Pam McGowan and husband, Gene; one son, Tom Hartley and wife, Debi; grandsons, Jeff Jackson, Tyler Hartley and wife, Lindsey, Tanner Hartley and wife, Amanda, and Travis McGowan and wife, Sheryl; and great-grandchildren, Hadley Grace, Aspen, Willow, Coleman, McKenna, Olivia Mae, Ty Wesley, Emma, Max, and Ella.
Along with his wife, Bill was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Ella Mae White, Harold “Buss” Hartley, and Earl Hartley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bill's honor may be made to the New Haven General Baptist Church at 581 State Hwy A, Chestnutridge, MO 65630.
