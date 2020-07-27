William Cornog Sr.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, July 27, in Adams Funeral Home, Ozark, with Pastor Jamie Bilyeu officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in Spokane Cemetery. Visitation was from 3-5 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
William Thomas “Bill” Cornog Sr., 92, of Spokane passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born Jan. 30, 1928 in Spokane, where he made his home throughout his life. He was the son of Eric Jacob and Margaret Jane (Patrick) Cornog. He was united in marriage to Ruby Jean Long.
Bill served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Bill was a mechanic and also drove a Spokane school bus for 33 years. He often hauled wood to Kansas and returned with hay on weekends. Bill was an ordained Southern Baptist minister. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include: two children, Roy Cornog of Ozark, and Beth Ann Heier and husband Todd of Lee’s Summit; two grandchildren, Kelsey Ava Heier and Devin Heier; a sister, Bessie Cornog of Spokane; and a cousin, Buddy Dingus; other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were his wife Ruby Jean in 2009, a son, William Thomas Cornog Jr. in 2008, and four sisters, Tina, Elsie, Lula and Grace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.